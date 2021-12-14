Digital Perfume Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry By 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Digital perfume technology works by continuously feeding odours from vaporizing gel pellets into four air streams, one in each corner of the screen.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of digital scent technology for clinical diagnostics in the healthcare sector is one of the major factors supporting growth of the digital perfume market. Electronic noses adoption benefits a variety of commercial industries, including agricultural, biomedical, cosmetics, environmental, food, manufacturing, military, pharmaceutical, regulatory, and various scientific research fields, increasing the demand for E-nose. Use of digital scents technology for sending scented e-mails, playing scented games, and watching scented DVDs are also some of the other factors that fuel growth of the digital perfume market.

Furthermore, use of digital scent technology to enhance experience of virtual reality in entertainment & media verticals is a factor that boosts growth of the digital perfume market. However, high cost of electronic scent device and change in airflow, owing to these devices is a factor that hinders growth of the digital perfume market. Contrarily, increase in adoption of fragrance and perfumes in various industry verticals such as food & beverage, military & security, and entertainment is expected to boost the market growth in during the forecast period.

Developments in virtual reality precedes expansion of the digital scents market across the globe. Virtual reality enhances features of computers and customer experience by introducing new concepts such as Digi smell, which is a combination of hardware and software. The hardware part produces odour and the software part helps in generating specific signals for specific smells to align with odours. As, odour pollution has become a sensitive issue in many parts of the world, use of digital perfume can help in detecting odour.

Cyrano is a scent speaker, which uses a range of scent capsules to emit “playlists” of smells. Cyrano also allows users to create a mood melody and then send combo to a friend through their app. The scent is paired with a video on the app so they travel through each scene. Another, Japanese device Scentee Machina is the next generation smart room diffuser equipped with AI technology, allowing users to control fragrance via smartphone. This diffuser can integrate with users calendar to prepare the house when he or she comes home. Thus, increase in advancements in technology is expected to accelerate growth of the digital perfume market.

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global digital perfume industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the digital perfume market share.

• The current digital perfume market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

