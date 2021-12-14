Sleep Apnea Devices Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | SomnoMed Ltd., Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Sleep apnea is commonly characterized by distribution of breathing while sleeping

Sleep apnea is commonly characterized by distribution of breathing while sleeping. It is a chronic respiratory sleep disorder. Conditions such as breaks and pauses occurring during the sleep, and shallow breathing periods during the sleep characterize sleep apnea. The duration of pauses can last for few seconds or several minutes. People having loud snoring habits have higher risk of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea occurs in the night and it is hard to detect in routine hospital visits, hence it remains undiagnosed in most of the people. In apnea the air that passes through blockage while breathing, results into snoring. Such blockages are observed mostly in overweight and obese people. Moreover, diabetic patients are more prone to sleep apnea. There are three main types of sleep apnea, central sleep apnea (CSA), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and mixed sleep apnea, combination of both the sleep apnea. OSA is the most common type of sleep apnea, where breathing is interrupted by blocked airflow.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea is expected to driver growth of the global sleep apnea devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, around 100 million people globally were suspected to be affected by obstructive sleep apnea, however, most of this population remains undiagnosed.

Market Taxonomy:

The global sleep apnea devices market is divided by product type and end users.

By product type:

Therapeutic devices:

Facial interfaces

PAP devices

Adaptive servo- ventilation instruments

Oxygen concentrators

Airway clearance systems

Others

Diagnostic devices:

Respiratory polygraphs

Polysomnography (PSG) devices

Actigraphy systems

Single channel screening devices

By end user:

Hospitals

Sleep Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Analysis:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness strong growth in the sleep apnea devices market over the forecast period, owing to lucrative reimbursement policies and increasing awareness among people in the region.

Furthermore, Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the sleep apnea devices market due to new legislation of PAP device, Venture capital funding, and increasing grants and funds for development in production units of sleep apnea device.

Major Players:

Major players in the global sleep apnea devices market are Phillips Healthcare, SomnoMed Ltd., Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH, Whole You Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation., ResMed Inc., Compumedics Ltd., BMC Medical Co. Ltd, and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

