Resuscitation Masks Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028-Acare, Allied Healthcare Products, American Diagnostic

Resuscitation is a process used to correct/treat physical disorders such as shortness of breath or when a pulse is not detected in a critically unwell patient. Shortness of breath, or dyspnea, is an uncomfortable condition that makes it difficult to get air into the lungs. Professionals use a mask, resuscitation mask, shaped like a pear that fits over the mouth and nose, which can be specially adjustable or fixed-sized. These masks can deliver a concentration of oxygen around 35 to 55% with 6-15 LPM common flow rate. Resuscitation processes are of two types, such as mouth to mouth resuscitation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. They are primarily used when an individual has a respiratory arrest or cardiac arrest.

Resuscitation mask provides a barrier between the rescuer and the patient to prevent the transfer of saliva and other bodily fluids while cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is performed. The filter between the resuscitation mask is replaced or sterilized after a single use. The mask is available in a variety of sizes as it needs to fit the patient properly. The resuscitation mask can be useful anytime anyone has breathing problems keeping both the rescuer and the victim safe.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of breathing related disorders is expected to propel growth of the global resuscitation masks market over the forecast period. Resuscitation masks are increasingly used to deliver rescue breaths in case of cardiac arrest or respiratory arrest. For instance, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, around 147,101 individuals died due to chronic lower respiratory disease, such as asthma, whereas around 174,000 people with chronic disorders visited emergency departments in 2014. Moreover, in 2014, around 18.4 million Americans aged 18 and more suffered from asthma.

Furthermore, according to America Heart Association, in 2016, over 350,000 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest were reported in the United States.

Regional Insights:

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the global resuscitation masks market due to the increasing prevalence of asthma, increasing awareness among people regarding resuscitation masks, and introduction of new resuscitation masks in these regions. For instance, according to the CDC, around 32 million Americans diagnosed with asthma in 2013.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Facial

Laryngeal

Oral

Nasal Pillow

By Characteristic:

Reusable

Single use

By Applications:

Surgery

Coma

Anesthesia

Mouth-To-Mouth

Resuscitation

By End User:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare settings

Key Players:

Key players active in the global resuscitation masks market are Medtronic Plc., Fisher, Paykel Healthcare, Ferno (UK) Limited, Ecolab Europe, BLS Systems Limited, Attucho, Besmed Health Business Crop, Armstrong Medical, American Diagnostic, Allied Healthcare Products, Acare, and Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co, Ltd, among others.

