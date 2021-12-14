Mobility-as-a-Service Market Size, Growth, Statistics & Forecast Research Report 2021-2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

Growing adoption of on-demand mobility services, the need to reduce CO2 emissions, improved 4G/5G infrastructure, and the penetration of smartphones.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the mobility-as-a-service market is attributed by various benefits such as easy route planning, simplified payments, and personal touch. It allows users to plan journeys using multiple transport methods, which is based on intelligent suggestions derived from their personal preferences.

MaaS has created a revolutionary impact in the transportation sector, it is a type of transportation which is integrated into single intuitive mobile application and is operated on a digital platform that handles and integrates booking, end-to-end trip planning, electronic ticketing, and payment services across all modes of transportation, which includes public and private sector. MaaS also provides an alternative solution for private car owners as it solves inconvenient parts of individual journeys such as planning, parking, car maintenance, and other.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5998

The mobility-as-a-service market is segmented into organization size, service type, vehicle type, application type, business model, and region. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By service type, it is categorized into e-hailing, bike sharing, car sharing, pop-up buses, and self-driving cars.

On the basis of vehicle type, it is segmented into buses, car, and air-flights. In terms of application type, it is divided into personalized application services, dynamic journey management, flexible payments, transactions, journey planning, and others. As per business model, it is categorized into business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and peer-to-peer. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the mobility-as-a-service market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Alliance Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty. Ltd, OLA (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Beeline Singapore, SkedGo Pty Ltd.,and Moovel Group GmBH. Current and future mobility-as-a-service market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

Prime Benefits from this Research Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobility-as-a-service market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the mobility-as-a-service market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Mobility-as-a-Service industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global mobility-as-a-service industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5998

Similar Reports:

1. Web Service Cloud Market

2. Cloud Computing Services Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

