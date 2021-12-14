Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Honeywell Sensing and Control

Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

Micro electro mechanical systems, also referred to as micro-electronic mechanical systems

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro electro mechanical systems, also referred to as micro-electronic mechanical systems or the micro-electronic mechanics and nano-electromancy, constitute the technology of tiny mechanical devices, especially those with dynamic mechanical elements. They combine in nanoscopic to nanometer scales in order to encompass the entire science and technology of nano science, nanotechnology and nanothermic technologies. They can be categorized as complex systems of mechanisms, such as superconductors, which are made of atoms that have their own electrical charge. The technology has enabled fabrication of many diverse devices and solutions, which have great applications in today's high-tech environments. The most common micro electro mechanical systems used in industries include actuators, piezoelectric devices, strain gauges, angle, resistive, magnetic and optical sensors.

Moreover, growing R &D in the MEMS technology has led to the development of innovative products by medical technology companies operating in the global market. For instance, in December 2019, Omron Corporation developed 2SMPB Absolute Pressure Sensor based on Omron’s MEMS technology. It is a small sensor used to measure altitude, atmospheric pressure or water depth in wearable electronics and also used in industrial and marine instruments, mobile phones, and cameras.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/975

The global medical micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) market is expected to be valued at US$ 4,710.4 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Wide-scale Application of MEMS in the Healthcare Sector is expected to favor the Market Growth.

Increasing use of medical MEMS systems in diagnostic and therapeutic is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, major players operating in the global market are focusing on raising fund for new product development and expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc. announced that the company raised around US$ 45 million from Abbott and other investors for the completion of product development and it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Bigfoot Unity diabetes management device. It is an injection-based digitized insulin dosing platform utilizing a proprietary, connected insulin pen-based system that integrates Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology.

Moreover, in July, 2017, Abbott Laboratories and Bigfoot Biomedical entered into an agreement to develop and market glucose sensing technology in the U.S.

Furthermore, growing adoption of wearable technologies such as smart watches is expected to foster growth of the global micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) market. For instance, in September 2018, Apple launched ‘Apple Series 4 iWatch’, which is embedded with an electric heart sensor that helps in recording the ECG of a person by measuring the atrial fibrillation (Afib), a form of irregular heart rhythm.

However, high cost of development of MEMS devices, strict government regulations for product approval, and reliability issues of MEMS devices are are expected to hamper growth of the global medical micro-electro mechanical systems market over the forecast period. For example, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission imposed regulations on the Fitbit force which was responsible for causing skin irritation to the users.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/975

Growing demand for wearable technologies such as smart watches and the expanding IOT devices market are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The growing sales of smartphones, expanding internet connectivity, growing demand for wearable technologies, and expanding IoT devices are the key factors that are expected to boost growth of the global medical micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a report by the United States National Library of Medicine, only 1.7% of wearable devices in 2016 comprised over five sensors and this figure increased to 11% in 2017. This growth rate can be attributed to the advancements in compactness of sensors.

Furthermore, advent of novel devices by market players is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, L’Oreal and La Roche-Posay collaboratively launched My Skin Track UV, a Microfluidic sensor-based wearable skin and sun safety sensor to help women and men to track their personalized exposure to UV, pollution, pollen, and humidity.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global medical micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) market include Honeywell Sensing and Control, Abbott Laboratories, Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Analog Device Inc., GE measurement and control solutions, Omron Corporation, Integrated Sensing Systems, MemsTech Bhd., and Agilent Technologies.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/975

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Business

Chapter 15 Global Medical Micro-electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837