Workforce Management Market Worth USD 5.25 Bn at 10.1% CAGR; Industry Leader Kronos Upgrades Offerings to Entrench Its Market Position: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce Management Market size is projected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growing need to enhance productivity and efficiency of employees among organizations will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The majority of office tasks today are performed in a clockwork manner, requiring executives and other employees to use their decision-making faculties even for routine administrative work. This has resulted in declining productivity of the workforce, necessitating solutions to optimize the management of the workforce in companies. For example, Apollo Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Asia, deployed the Kronos Workforce Central in early 2019 in a bid to increase the efficiency and productivity of its employees. The product allows staff members to program their schedules and make user engagement easier and more convenient. The incorporation of such innovations by end-users in various sectors is expected to lead the workforce management market trends in the foreseeable future.

According to the WFM market report, the value of this market stood at USD 2.44 billion in 2018. The report also contains the following insights:

In-depth analysis of the key market drivers;

Detailed evaluation of the challenges facing the market;

Comprehensive research of the regional dynamics of the market;

Exhaustive study of all the market segments; and

Microscopic assessment of the competitive landscape of the market.

Key Players in the Workforce Management Market are:

NetSuite, Inc.

Verint

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

WorkForce Software, LLC.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Infor

IBM Corporation

Ultimate Software

Workday, Inc.

SAP SE

Kronos, Inc.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 10.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 5.25 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.44 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 180 Tables, Charts & Figures 79 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, End User Industry, Region Growth Drivers Lack of Knowledge about WFM Software Tools to Hamper Growth Government-led Digitization Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Upgradation of Existing Offerings with WFM Solutions to Intensify Competition Pitfalls & Challenges Privacy and Security Issues are likely to Hamper Market Growth

The pandemic has severely altered consumer behavior dynamics and business operations across industries. However, the demand for automation and digital technologies has increased during the pandemic due to the disruptions in supply chain networks, low available workforce, reduced sales, and work-from-home regime implementation. Many industries, including BFSI, IT and telecommunication, and retail, have witnessed swift adoption of advanced digital solutions to cater to their customers. The swift digitization observed during the pandemic has boosted the market's growth and is likely to magnify post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into retail, logistics & transportation, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into - South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report provides a 360-degree assessment of the prospected market.

It showcases growth insights on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

It highlights key developments such as acquisitions, expansions, mergers, collaborations, and others.

It analyzes the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Drivers & Restraints-

Lack of Knowledge about WFM Software Tools to Hamper Growth

Managing and maintaining the productivity levels of human resources is an expensive undertaking for companies of all sizes. The Human Capital Management Institute estimates that 70% of an organization’s operating costs are eaten up by employee management tasks. In such a dire scenario, where reducing operational costs is the prime focus in the private sector, the demand for effective workforce management systems is rising as they offer numerous advantages for organizations. For instance, WFM software can empower managers to make more informed decisions due to better access to data. It would also enable managers to select the right person for the right job, ensuring efficiency in task performance. Unfortunately, awareness of these benefits is abysmally low, stemming from the adoption of these technologies, particularly among the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This can put crippling limitations on the workforce management market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights-

Government-led Digitization Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

The market size in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the most impressive growth trajectory in the forthcoming years. The prime factor propelling the market in this region include the digitization of services and processes, backed by strong government support. An excellent example of this is Singapore’s ‘Go Digital’ initiates that encourages SMEs to integrate digital solutions in their existing setups.

North America, with a revenue generation of USD 0.92 billion in 2018, is poised to dominate the workforce management market share as companies in the region are aggressively implementing cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the region is also home to some of the largest technology giants such as IBM and Oracle, which augurs well for this market. In Europe, on the other hand, rising demand for automation is expected to fuel the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Upgradation of Existing Offerings with WFM Solutions to Intensify Competition

Companies across the board are recognizing the benefits of WFM tools, creating a wide field of opportunities for players operating in this market. Some key participants are also entering into strategic collaborations to expand their presence in this market, according to the workforce management software market analysis.

Industry Developments-

January 2020: The Italian gum and confectionary manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle chose Kronos Incorporated, the US-based workforce management leader, to automate its 2,600-strong workforce in eight countries. With Kronos Workforce Central, Perfetti will have a unified WFM platform to monitor its employees as well as optimize its manufacturing processes.

