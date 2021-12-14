Trash Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from USD 13.8 billion during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trash bags are one of the most effective products for disposing of garbage from various sources. Trash bags are used to collect household and restaurant food waste, toilet waste, medical waste, industrial waste, and commercial waste. Trash bags are made of two types of polymers: low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) (HDPE). HDPE adds strength and water resistance to trash bags. Trash bags made of polyethylene are non-biodegradable in nature and thus pollute the environment. Biodegradable plastics, such as poly-lactic acid, which is derived from corn starch, are commonly used to reduce environmental pollution.

Market Trends:

Growing concern about hygiene in emerging economies such as China and India has led to an increase in the use of trash bags in these countries in order to avoid health problems. People's increasing disposable income in emerging economies is a major factor driving growth in the trash bag market. For example, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (India) reports that the country's disposable income increased to US$ 2693478.5 Mn in 2018 from US$ 2369487.4 Mn the previous year.

Trash bags are commonly used in developed regions such as Europe and North America. As a result, the demand for trash bags in such areas has remained consistent over the last few decades.However, developed countries are more concerned with reducing plastic waste and replacing single-use plastic bags with bio-degradable plastics.

Market Trends:

