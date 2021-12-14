Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% by 2028

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

Lung cancer symptoms are not identifiable in its early stage since they are similar for other diseases such pneumonia or collapsed lung.

Market Overview

The exact cause for non-small cell lung cancer is not defined by the doctors, though air pollution, exposure to mineral and metal dust, smoking, and radiation treatment of chest or breast are identified as common reasons. Lung cancer symptoms are not identifiable in its early stage since they are similar for other diseases such pneumonia or collapsed lung. Some common symptoms of lung cancer include chest pain, harsh/raspy sound while breathing, wheezing, weight loss, continuous cough, hoarseness or voice changes, shortness of breath, lung problems such as bronchitis or pneumonia and others. Moreover, if it spreads through the bloodstream or the lymphatics into other parts of the body then it exhibits symptoms such as bone pain, weakness in arm or leg, yellow skin, yellow eyes, headache, and seizures.

Generally doctors perform some diagnostic tests including CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, and PET scan. It is also diagnosed with biopsy, bronchus, bronchoscopy, and mediastinoscopy, lung cancer can be diagnosed.

The global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market was estimated to be valued at US$ 19,161.7 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Drivers

Rising drug approvals is expected to drive growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer market during the forecast period. Key companies are involved R&D activities, in order to gain regulatory approvals. In May 2019, EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) provided a positive opinion for Pfizer Inc.’s LORVIQUA drug that is indicated for ALK-positive advanced Non-small cell lung cancer adult patients, who were previously-treated with alectinib or ceritinib as the first anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy.

For instance, in August 2019, Roche Holding received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Rozlytrek (entrectinib), which is indicated for the treatment of adults with ROS1-positive, metastatic Non-small cell lung cancer. Moreover, in May, 2019, Pfizer Inc. received the European Commission’s (EC) marketing authorization for the LORVIQUA drug, a monotherapy drug used for the treatment of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Market Restraint

High cost of drugs are expected to restrain growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, according to Lung Cancer, Oncology Journal, the total cost associated with lung cancer care in the U.S. was around US$ 13.9 billion, with around 43% (US$ 6 billion) of the costs occurring during initial care and 41% (US$ 5.8 billion) occurring within the last year of life. The prices of drugs increased over the time and it was observed in drugs that are covered under outpatient prescription drug benefit. The price of these drugs ranged from US$ 2,293/month in 2010 to US$ 14,079/month in 2017.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global non-small cell lung cancer market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of drug approvals for non-small cell lung cancer. For instance, in April 2018, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Tagrisso (osimertinib), first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations. The drug was approved by Health Canada in July 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth, owing to growing prevalence of lung cancer. For instance, according to the Center for Cancer Control and Information Services 2018 report, around 125,100 cases of lung cancer were reported in Japan in 2018.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global non-small cell lung cancer market are Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

