Industrial Sensors Market Company Profile , Top Key Manufacturer , Trends , Application , Share, Industry Outlook 2028

Industrial Sensors Market Size – USD 19.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Industrial Sensors Market The global industrial sensors market size is expected to reach USD 38.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for sensors across different industrial verticals, including chemicals, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, mining, and energy & power to maximize operational efficiency of automated equipment. Improved asset tracking and remote monitoring abilities of sensors have increased their demand across different industrial verticals. Increasing utilization of various industrial sensors such as temperature sensors, image sensor, position sensors, and humidity and moisture sensors to ensure monitoring and transparency of assets throughout the supply chain is expected to drive growth of the industrial sensors market during the forecast period.

The global Industrial Sensors Market Growing application of Industry 4.0 in supply chains is expected to increase adoption rates of industrial sensors going ahead. The growing trend of digital transformation of manufacturing and related industries and value creation processes is increasing popularity of Industry 4.0. Enhanced productivity through optimization and automation, and higher business continuity through advanced maintenance and monitoring possibilities are some key benefits which are increasing deployment of Industry 4.0 and demand for industrial sensors.

Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Siemens AG, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, TE Connectivity, and Omega Engineering.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2019, Rockwell Automation announced the latest addition to the smart sensing portfolio which is the new Allen-Bradley 42AF Right Sight M30 photoelectric sensor from Rockwell Automation. The high-performance sensor offers long-distance detection and increased environmental tolerance for industries such as material handling, food and beverage, and packaging.

Pressure sensor segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Pressure sensors are widely utilized across various industrial verticals which includes chemical, military, energy, and manufacturing due to its reliability and high performance in any harsh environmental conditions.

Manufacturing segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives across the manufacturing industry and shift towards automation and away from traditional manufacturing and industrial activities with the help of modern smart technologies is expected to drive demand for industrial sensors in the manufacturing sector.

The report further segments the Industrial Sensors Market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software industry in key regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial sensors market on the basis of sensor, end-use, and region:

Sensor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Level Sensor

Force Sensor

Flow Sensor

Humidity and Moisture Sensor

Gas Sensor

Position Sensor

Image Sensor

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Mining

Energy & Power

Regional Bifurcation of the Industrial Sensors Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2028

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

