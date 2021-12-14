Global Floriculture Market Size Expected to Acquire USD 70 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Report] Facts & Factors has recently published a report on Floriculture Market that encompasses all the market details such as breakdown structure and market analytics. In this report, the global floriculture market is estimated to have reached USD 49 Billion in 2020 and with growth at a CAGR of 6% is projected to reach a value of USD 70 Billion by 2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Dummen Orange, The Kariki Group, Syngenta Flowers, Inc., Oserian Development Company Limited, Karuturi Global Limited, and Others.

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Global Floriculture Market By Product (Bedding Plants, Cut Flowers, Cut Foliage, Pot Plants, and Others), By Application (Industrial & Decoration), By Flowers (Rose, Texas Bluebell, Freesia, Lily, Tulip, and Others), By End-User (Hotels, Spas, & Resorts, Personal Use, and Institutions/Events), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global floriculture market was valued at approximately USD 49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 70 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6% between 2021 and 2026.”

How Big is Floriculture Market? Report Overview & Coverage:

Floriculture basically deals with the cultivation of ornamental and flowering plants that can be utilized for different applications such as raw material in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical industry as well as personal use. It is a branch of horticulture that is currently evolving across the globe. Apart from being used for perfumery purposes and decoration few flowers also possess certain medicinal values such as helping reduce blood pressure, curing insomnia, lowering inflammation, providing resistance against viral or bacterial infection, and others.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Floriculture Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/floriculture-market-report

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

189+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Dummen Orange

The Kariki Group

Syngenta Flowers Inc.

Oserian Development Company Limited

Karuturi Global Limited

Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG.

Marginpar BV

Ruparelia Group

Karen Roses

Multiflora Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Floriculture Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Floriculture Market?

What are the top companies operative in Floriculture Market?

What segments are covered in Floriculture Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Floriculture Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/floriculture-market-report

Market Growth Factors

Rise in the online sales of flowers to boost the market trends

The rise in the usage of smartphones and the internet along with a rise in the population of the tech-savvy millennial consumer is expected to drive the growth of the floriculture market over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the use of online distribution channels for flower sales is gaining more prominence as compared to retail outlets & traditional florist shops.

Moreover, escalating awareness about cut flowers along with growing demand for these flowers in countries like India & China during festivals is likely to boost the floriculture market trends. Apart from this, the massive need for high-quality flowers and the use of biotechnology for altering the color of flowers to help them survive in extreme climates will boost the expansion of the floriculture industry during the forecast timeframe.

Furthermore, the rise in specialized retail channels like supermarkets across the developed economies such as the UK will boost the sale of floriculture products, thereby steering the growth of the floriculture industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, less promotion of exporting floricultural products due to export constraints and rapid change in the buying behavior of the customer will restrict the growth of the industry over the forecast timespan.

Global Floriculture Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 49 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 70 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Dummen Orange, The Kariki Group, Syngenta Flowers, Inc., Oserian Development Company Limited, Karuturi Global Limited, and Others Key Segment By Product, By Application, By Flowers, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Cut flowers to dominate the product type segment over the forecast timeline

The cut flower segment, which accrued revenue of nearly USD 32.52 billion in 2018, is expected to dominate the overall market revenue by 2027. The introduction of new technologies across the cut flower sector to enhance its output, as well as usage, will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the massive use of the cut flowers for decoration including vase arrangements, funerals, and weddings along with the use of these products to beautify households & public places will drive the segmental growth over the forecast timeframe.

The institutions/events to lead the end-use segment over the forecast timeline

The growth of the institutions/events segment can be attributed to the massive demand for flowers for the purpose of decoration during numerous occasions will drive the growth of the segment during the estimated timeline. During the events, flowers are used for exchanging greetings and the purpose of aesthetics in many countries across the globe and this will propel the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/floriculture-market-report

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study or for Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

Global Floriculture Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global floriculture market. The region is experiencing growth due to the highest land area covered with flowers, ornamental plants, and nursery plants. Furthermore, the rising demand for potted or flowering plants in the European region is expected to bolster the market over the forecast period.

The founding of the Dutch auctions, a large trading system, helps distribute plants and flowers across the world and thus makes Europe the highest revenue-generating region. On the other hand, North America witnesses the highest growth due to the increasing use of flowers for floral decorations and other events. According to the USDA, the sales of floriculture summed up to USD 32 Billion in 2015.

Browse the full “Floriculture Market By Product (Bedding Plants, Cut Flowers, Cut Foliage, Pot Plants, and Others), By Application (Industrial & Decoration), By Flowers (Rose, Texas Bluebell, Freesia, Lily, Tulip, and Others), By End-User (Hotels, Spas, & Resorts, Personal Use, and Institutions/Events), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/floriculture-market-report

This report segments the floriculture market as follows:

Global Floriculture Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Bedding Plants

Cut Flowers

Cut Foliage

Pot Plants

Others

Global Floriculture Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Industrial

Decoration

Global Floriculture Market: By Flowers Segment Analysis

Rose

Texas Bluebell

Freesia

Lily

Tulip

Others

Global Floriculture Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hotels, Spas & Resorts

Personal Use

Institutions/Events

Global Floriculture Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online

Offline Direct Sales Specialty Stores Franchises Florists & Kiosks Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Independent Small Stores



Global Floriculture Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse More Related Report:

Corporate Travel Insurance Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/corporate-travel-insurance-market-report

Marine Insurance Marke: https://www.fnfresearch.com/marine-insurance-market-report

Paper Straw Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paper-straw-market-report

Fire Alarm System Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fire-alarm-system-market-report

Synthetic Fiber Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/synthetic-fiber-market-report



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them with inappropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com