Aluminum Market Projected to Reach 102,976.2 Thousand Tons by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR – Report by Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluminum is a silver-white element that belongs to Periodic Table Group 13. Because aluminium is highly resistant to corrosion, it is ideal as an engineering material because it is durable, light, and functional. Furthermore, aluminium metal (as a metal) is nontoxic and nonmagnetic. It has a wide range of applications in a variety of industries for the production of various products. Aluminum's major end-user industries include aerospace, construction, manufacturing, electronics, packaging, and so on. It is also used as an electrical transmission line and in the manufacture of packaging materials such as cans and containers. The global aluminium market is expected to reach 102,976.2 Thousand Tons in volume by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1 percent during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Rio Tinto Plc, Norsk Hydro ASA, UC RUSAL, Alcoa Inc., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC, Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. and China Power Investment Corporation...



Market Trends

Increasing demand from automotive sectors, where reduced weight is important for emission control, is propelling the aluminium market forward. Furthermore, new technological advancements in aluminium are expected to drive the growth of the aluminium market. For example, in May 2018, Rio Tinto and Alcoa Corporation announced a free aluminium smelting process that produces oxygen and eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions. Apple is investing in this joint venture focused on carbon-free smelting.

However, the increasing availability of aluminium substitutes such as zinc and copper is limiting the growth of the aluminium market.To expand their global footprint, various manufacturers are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. In February 2018, for example, Patrick Industries, Inc.



