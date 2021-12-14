Plant-based Butter Market to reach an estimated US$ 5.1 Bn valuation by the end of 2030
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report from ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global plant-based butter market surpassed US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020. The market study has tracked demand in more than 20 countries, with a comprehensive section on the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the industry.
Sales of vegan foods and beverages have gone up significantly owing to increased health awareness among consumers, especially in terms of effects from the consumption of animal-based products. The broader gains in the plant-based food category have rubbed off on varied categories, with plant-based butter sales gaining significant traction. The growing popularity of plant-based butter has led to specialty brands experimenting with new flavors and sources. A new study by Future Market Insights concurs with positive consumer sentiment on plant-based butter, estimating market to grow nearly 7% y-o-y in 2021.
While the covid-19 outbreak is expected to slow down growth, the market will witness steady growth post 2021 to reach an estimated US$ 5.1 Bn valuation by the end of 2030. North America, led by the United States will have a major role to play in future growth. According to the Good Food Institute, dollar sales of plant-based foods have increased by 29% in the past 2 years, creating a favourable environment for plant-based butter sales.
As per the Food Industry Association, around 30% of households are home to vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, or pescatarian consumers. This trend is creating opportunities for growth for plant-based butter manufacturers. Demand for plant-based butter can also be attributed to the growing consumer preference for clean-label, natural foods, which is pushing dairy producers to develop and launch vegan alternatives.
"Variations in the global demographic of vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, lactose intolerants are strongly adopting plant-based butter products increasingly backed by concerns from animal rights activists and green revolution initiatives," says FMI analyst.
The global market for plant-based butter is steadily becoming mainstream, as supply chains are more resilient in comparison to that of industrial animal agriculture. However, participants in the industry are likely to face challenges that affect the potential for growth through the forecast period.
Plant-Based Butter Market - Important Highlights
• The market is mainly dominated by North America as FMI projects that the region will contribute more than 35℅ to the global market share with a valuation of approximately US$ 200 Mn.
• Germany is an active market in the production of plant-based butter products and a lucrative market segregated by around 1.3 Mn vegans and around 8 Mn vegetarians.
• The affordability of soy raw materials is driving demand in the source segment of soy milk along with almond milk which is a highly preferred flavour.
• FMI expects online sales channels to be a key driver in the distribution channels segment which are cheaper and with stronger user-interaction.
Plant-Based Butter Market - Drivers
• Increase in vegan and vegetarian population at the global level is being enhanced by variants of plant-based dairy products and flavouring. Its versatility in reaching a greater demographic are driving factors in the market.
• Health risks such as obesity, heart diseases and the consequences of high-fat content in dairy products like changes in red blood cells and immune cells have started an alarming rise in demand for organic, plant-based butter products that are low in fat levels.
Plant-Based Butter Market - Restraints
• Plant-Based Butter products are expensive from its production stage till the pricing in retails. Thus, many adopt conventional butter as part of their diet.
• The industry is mainly dependent on production of vegetables and nuts. The erratic produce and pricing in these markets due to multiple environmental factors affect the plant-based butter industry.
Competitive Landscape
The plant-based butter market is competitive and characterized by the presence of small and mid-scale players. Leading manufacturers are effectively leveraging demand for natural, clean label products, with the aim of geographic expansion and widening product portfolios for long term growth.
Some of the key companies functioning in the global market include Conagra Brands Inc., Upfield Foods, Miyoko's Creamery, Wayfare Food, Prosperity Organic Food Inc., Lyrical Foods Inc., Califia Farms, and more.
