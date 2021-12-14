U.S. Native Felice Pope McKenney Awarded the ICN Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award While in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Safia Lul Abdiwahid, Felice Pope McKenney and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West World Civility Ambassador Dr. Astell Collins ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West with organization's Founder and CEO Dr. Clyde Rivers Felice Pope McKenney of the United States addressed audience in Nairobi, Kenya International Award Winner Felice Pope McKenney of the United States

International speaker and trainer Felice Pope was awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West after an impactful event held in Nairobi, Kenya

A single purpose-driven entrepreneur has the potential to change the world. Imagine what a community of them can do.” — Dr. Astell Collins

The Nairobi speaker tour took place in Kenya from the of November 13th 2021 climaxing on the 20th of November at the Live Your BEST Life Nairobi event. There, Felice Pope McKenney, was honored for her commitment to showing individuals experiencing complex life challenges, divorce, women's crisis, and abandonment issues how to love themselves and forgive their offenders. She educates her clients on moving from fear to faith, from doubt to confidence, and from despair to hope. Felice Pope McKenney, aka "Felice Renee , "prides her name, which means, "am happiness reborn." She is a native-born of St. Louis, MO., and a Christian who is proud to serve God and His people. She is a mother of four children and wife to an amazing husband. Mrs. Felice is the CEO/Founder of Peace In Living Today.Felice is a retired Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom Veteran. She received the Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and an award from a 2 Star General during her military career.Besides, Mrs. McKenney is an international professional speaker with over 20 years of experience encouraging audiences to have peace in every area of their lives. She is an expert in bringing relief and smiles to those seeking peace in their daily lives. Because of the lifelong lessons she has experienced, she has defied all odds and overcome the struggles by empowering, imparting knowledge, conveying wisdom, and appreciating those who are still searching for relief from the pressure of life. Felice challenges, inspire and empowers people to heal and celebrate the big and small wins in their lives.Felice Pope is the host of the Stellar Award nominated show called Peace in Living Today. Additionally, she is also the author of Stained Glass; Smile, You Can Be Healed. This book captures stories of individuals who experienced abuse, depression, church hurt, and inferiority complexes. It details how they loved themselves and forgave their abusers so they could finally have peace and sleep at night. The book's success prompted her to create S.M.I.L.E. (Sister Making Intense Leaps of Exponential Growth) University. The university offers courses tailored to educate, equip and empower women to overcome trauma and walk into their God-given destiny.The Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader AwardDr. Astell Collins is Guyana's distinguished youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories.Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. He has a mission to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic upliftment.Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for P.A.N.C.C.P. Coordinating Unit (C.A.R.I.C.O.M.) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award."Dr. Astell was included within an elite group of world leaders as he was awarded the "Global Leadership Award" at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. Additionally, he received the World Civility Award and was appointed as a Civility Ambassador.Felice Pope, aka "Felice Renee," was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West.Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally."Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.Felice Renee is now in the company of several world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded.Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

