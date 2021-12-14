Consumers Preference For A Healthy Diet Is Contributing To The Growth Of The Functional Beverages Market

Functional Beverages Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Functional Beverages Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the awareness of fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers are expected to drive the market for functional beverages during the forecast period. Consumers are moving towards maintaining a good health through various diets including keto and vegan, and fitness trainings including gyms. This shift is mainly because of the rise in sedentary jobs and busy lifestyles which are the major causes of diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. As a result of a balanced diet, many consumers are preferring convenience food and beverages that offer umpteen nutrition profile, thereby, driving the market for functional beverages during forecast period.

The global functional beverages market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2021 and reach $158.28 billion in 2023.

Major players covered in the global functional beverages industry are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Nestle S.A, Danone, Red Bull GmbH.

TBRC’s global functional beverages market report is segmented by type into energy drinks, sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, enhanced water, others, by function into health & wellness, weight management, by distribution channel into brick & mortar, online.

Functional Beverages Market - By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water), By Function (Health and Wellness, Wealth Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, Specialty Foodservice stores, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional beverages market overview, forecast functional beverages market size and growth for the whole market, functional beverages market segments, and geographies, functional beverages market trends, functional beverages market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

