Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Is Being Benefited By The Latest Developments In Technology

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-viral drug therapy market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies. OOCs are micro-engineered biometric systems that simulate the activities, mechanics and physiological responses of organ systems. Drug trial processes such as target identification, validation, and screening are being executed through OOC and stem cell technologies. These technologies are considerably reducing the drug discovery costs and generating reliable predictions on drug efficiency and human safety. Another area of development is physiology-simulation modelling, in which the integrated physiology of the human organism, in both health and disease, is simulated through a computer program. Eli Lilly and Pfizer have adopted Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform to conduct simulation models in early stages of the drug discovery process that are operational within hours, whereas traditional models take weeks to conduct simulations. The wide adoption of these technologies is expected to drive the anti-viral drug therapy market in the forecast period.

Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are increasingly focusing on development and launch of combination drug therapy for treating HIV and other viral infections. Combination therapy involves the formulation of different drugs for treating different diseases. Combination therapy for treating viral infections has been proved effective in suppressing the replication of viruses and reducing antiviral resistance. Also, in May 2020, a combination drug dose of Lopinavir/ritonavir which is already approved for treating HIV infection was approved for treating patients with COVID-19 by the Indian Council of Medical Research, India.

The global anti-viral drug therapy market size reached a value of nearly $61.57 billion in 2020 at a rate of 32.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The market is expected to reach $87.23 billion in 2025, and $130.12 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global anti-viral drug therapy industry are Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.

TBRC’s anti-viral drug therapy market report can be segmented by drug class into DNA (Nucleotide) polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, others.

