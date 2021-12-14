Rising Digital Economy Drives The Demand For The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising digital economy is expected to be a major driver for the 5G infrastructure equipment market. There is an increase in broadband and internet penetration, consumption of premium content digitally, exponential growth in data absorption, government’s focus on digitalization in developing and developed nations, and an increasing trend of technology adoption across industries. The evolution in the digital economy will require significant performance of the network and will pave way for establishing 5G technology. As a result, companies in the telecom industry are expanding their wired and wireless networks and are venturing into 5G technology. For instance, AT&T is making instant connectivity and higher speeds possible for its customers to consume premium content by expanding their fiber network and enhancing wireless network through 5G deployment.

Fog computing is an emerging trend in 5G technology. Fog computing is a distributed network, which facilitates extending cloud computing capabilities such as computation, storage and networking services between end devices and cloud computing data centers. Fog computing extends cloud computing to the network edge, offering several advantages including low latency, load balancing and flexible mobility support. It reduces the amount of bandwidth needed by creating a low-latency network. 5G technology sometimes requires very dense antenna deployments, and in such circumstances where these antennas need to be deployed less than 20 kilometers from one another, fog computing architecture is used among these stations. It includes a centralized controller, which manages applications running on the 5G network, and handles connections to back-end data centers or clouds. Fog computing is predominantly being used in time-critical applications requiring sub-millisecond reaction time.

The global 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected to reach $18.44 billion in 2023.

Major players covered in the global 5G infrastructure equipment industry are Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited.

TBRC’s global 5G infrastructure equipment market report is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN), distributed antenna system (DAS), by network technology into software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), fog computing (FC), by application into energy & utilities, automotive, healthcare, retail, others.

The top opportunities in the 5G infrastructure equipment market segmented by communication infrastructure will arise in the macro cell market segment, which will gain $11,350 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the 5G infrastructure equipment market segmented by network technology will arise in the network function virtualization (NFV), which will gain $8,957.5 million of global annual sales by 2023.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market - By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), By Type Of Network Technology (Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G infrastructure equipment market overview, forecast 5G infrastructure equipment market size and growth for the whole market, 5G infrastructure equipment market segments, and geographies, 5G infrastructure equipment market trends, 5G infrastructure equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

