Escapism Has Increased Involvement Of Gamers Which Is Positively Influencing The Browser Games Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising involvement of gamers due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the browser games market in the immediate future. In countries such as the UK and the USA where many employees have been furloughed off work, but still being paid and do not have anywhere else to spend the money are turning to online gaming, to get some form of escapism. According to Verizon, overall traffic related to internet gaming has increased 75% since lock down restrictions were imposed in America. Bungie, a video-game developer, said that average daily user engagement on their RPG game “Destiny 2” is up 10% worldwide and as much as 20% in the markets most affected by the coronavirus. This can be attributed to people being increasingly stuck at home and finding online gaming as an easy way to pass time. In February 2020, the games company Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft, issued an apology after the users had to wait for lengthy times in China due to a high influx of players from the country.

Gaming companies are increasingly promoting their games by making users share the content on social media. Several gaming companies provide bonuses, power ups, and other in-game rewards for gamers in exchange for inviting friends or sharing the game on their social media. This helps in increasing the brand exposure, and also helps in attracting new potential gamers. Besides, gaming companies, especially the ones in social media gaming are increasingly allowing their players to form communities, share tips and tutorials, and talk with their fellow community players. By creating a strong community, the players become loyal to the game. For instance, in Farmville, a game developed by Zynga, players can share the content and request their friends on social media to provide them with the required tools by clicking on the shared posts. The game also allows the players to share the points that they earn in the game with their friends. This helps in increasing the brand exposure and engagement.

The global browser games market size reached a value of nearly $11.11 billion in 2025, and $17.09 billion in 2030. Growth in the historic period resulted from in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, and rise in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations, and low internet speed. Going forward, increasing use of internet, cross-platform publishing and play, technological advances, rising penetration of 5G, and increasing gamers involvement due to COVID-19 will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the browser games market in the future include growing privacy concerns, regulatory restrictions to curb games addiction, and economic implications of COVID-19.

Major players covered in the global browser games market are King Digital Entertainment, Gameforge, InnoGames GmbH, Zynga Inc., Bigpoint GmbH.

In-game advertising is gaining momentum in the browser games market due to high viewership. MMORPGs have high user engagement than other genres due to the presence of multiple players and continuous social interactions among the players. In addition, players from the major countries in the RPGs market such as China, Japan and Korea do not invest their disposable incomes on these games, and instead their time. Companies in the browser games market producing games are taking steps towards generating auxiliary revenues through dynamic and static advertising. In dynamic in-game advertising, companies purchase real-time locations to advertise within the games and the advertising appears on digital objects such as notes, labels, boards, hoardings, and posters. Static in-game advertising is programmed into the storyline of the game during its design and development. Examples of in-game advertising for MMORPGs include NCSoft’s board advertisement in City of Heroes and Toyota’s billboard advertisement in Anarchy Online.

TBRC’s global browser games market report is segmented by type into mobile games, pay-to-play games, free-to-play games, pay-in-play games, by end user into smartphone and tablet, PC, TV, other, by operating system into iOS, android, windows.

Browser Games Market - By Type (Pay-To- Play, Free-To-Play, Pay-In-Play), And By Region, Major Players, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Browser Games Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides browser games market overview, forecast browser games market size and growth for the whole market, browser games market segments, and geographies, browser games market trends, browser games market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

