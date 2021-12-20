Switzerland boasts highest number of FemTech longevity companies in continental Europe
Switzerland hosts half of continental Europe’s FemTech longevity companies. The country also ranks third globally for number of FemTech accelerator programs
With over 30 FemTech companies and prominent investment companies already in the market, Switzerland represents a good opportunity for further development”SWITZERLAND, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half of continental Europe’s FemTech longevity companies are based in Switzerland, according to the 2021 Global FemTech Industry report published by FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group.
— Kate Batz, Director of FemTech Analytics
With 13% of the global market share, Switzerland ranks second for the number of FemTech longevity companies, after the US (58%) and before the UK (6%). FemTech longevity companies are developing technologies to improve women’s health and lifespan.
Switzerland is also the third country in the world for the number of FemTech community organisations with 14% of the global share, after the USA (32%) and the UK (23%). Community organisations include global networks and accelerator programs that help FemTech businesses grow. These include Tech4Eva, the first FemTech accelerator program in continental Europe, run by EPFL Innovation Park and sponsored by Groupe Mutuel.
Switzerland ranks fourth globally with $398 million invested in FemTech. The US leads with over $10 billion, followed by Israel with $1.25 billion and the UK with $611 million.
Kate Batz, director of FemTech Analytics commented: “The rapid rise of startups dedicated to women’s health in Switzerland has been phenomenal. FemTech is increasingly becoming a prosperous sector and a promising asset class for investors. With over 30 FemTech companies and prominent investment companies in the market, Switzerland represents a great opportunity for FemTech founders and investors”.
Wearables, mobile applications and home testing devices are driving the development of FemTech in Switzerland, where the market comprises 85 FemTech organisations, of which 33 are companies, 15 are NGOs and 37 are investors. Over 50% of Swiss FemTech companies operate in reproductive health & contraception, and pregnancy & nursing; and 88% are based in Northern and Western Switzerland. Zurich leads with 14 FemTech companies, followed by Vaud (8), Basel-Stadt (4), Geneve (3) and Bern (2).
Globally, the US continues to lead the FemTech market with the highest number of companies (51%), followed by the UK and Israel in their regions with 10% and 6% respectively. India is Asia's market leader with 4% of companies.
The report is based on the analysis of over 1,300 FemTech companies, 1,290 investors, 14 R&D centres and 22 community organisations. It showcases market trends, innovations, growth opportunities and investment prospects. It also includes interviews with FemTech leaders like Oriana Kraft (Producer of FemTech Summit - ETH Zurich) and Ksenia Tugay (Strategic Innovation Expert at Groupe Mutuel), case studies of prominent FemTech companies and the list of the top 150 FemTech influencers.
The report reveals a growing interest of VCs and angel investors in FemTech and an increasing demand for reproductive health products and services. Nonetheless, the level of investments in FemTech remains low as highlighted by the 2021 Global FemTech Survey published in October 2021.
Additional findings:
- 85% of all FemTech companies generate annual revenues of less than $10 million each
- FemTech companies that raised the highest amount of investment are Evofem ($444.2 million in Post-IPO Equity), Progenity ($248.5 million in Post-IPO Equity), Agile Therapeutics ($204.5 million in Post-IPO Equity), Elvie ($151.9 million in Series C) and The Mom Project ($115 million in Series C)
- More than 50% of FemTech companies operate in the areas of pregnancy and nursing, reproductive health and contraception and general healthcare. Companies providing pregnancy and nursing solutions such as Baymatob and Expectful make 21% of the market, the ones operating in reproductive health and contraception like Carrot and Phexxi and general healthcare like Syantra and Tia account respectively for 17% and 14%
- Other FemTech sub sectors include Women's Wellness, Menstrual Health, Mental Health, Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare
- Menstrual health products are among the most popular. These include reusable absorbent sanitary items, reusable cups and flushable pads providing a safe, convenient, affordable and environmentally friendly option
- FemTech diagnostic solutions are dominant in general healthcare (31%), apps and software are popular in the FemTech longevity sector (32%).
