Cord Blood Banking Services Market is estimated to reach at $2,772 Mn by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.8% -2017 to 2023

The rise in awareness related to the benefits of using cord blood stem cells for the treatment of chronic diseases

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cord Blood Banking Services Market by Storage Services (Public Cord Blood Banks and Private Cord Blood Banks) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market was valued at $1,126 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,772 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key companies profiled in the report include China Cord Blood Corporation, Cord Blood America, Inc., CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Lifeforce Cryobanks, National Cord Blood Program, ViaCord, Inc., Virgin Health Bank, CordVida, Americord, CryoHoldco, and Vita34.

Key Findings of the Cord Blood Banking Services Market:

The private cord blood bank segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Germany was the highest revenue-generating country in the European market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

In 2016, North America dominated global cord blood banking services market, and is estimated to continue this trend in the near future.

China is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Latin America was the largest contributor in the LAMEA region.

High cost associated with the processing, difficulty in finding a match in the donor list of public cord blood banks, and legal & ethical issues related to collection of cord blood are expected to hamper this growth. Conversely, advancement in the stem cell therapeutics and presence of untapped potential in the developing and developed regions are expected to provide various opportunities to the cord blood banking services.

In 2016, North America accounted for maximum contribution to the total revenue generated, owing to the market maturity, high awareness among the expectant parents, presence of high disposable income, and high adoption rate of cord blood storage services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the analysis period, attributable to rise in awareness related to the benefits of storing cord blood, increase in focus of key players to expand their services, and rise in disposable income.

