Furniture Market Report 2021-26: Analysis, Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global furniture market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global furniture market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Furniture refers to movable items deployed in residential or commercial spaces to make them suitable for living or working. It includes beds, tables, chairs, sofas, cupboards and cabinets used to support basic activities such as sitting, sleeping, dining and storage. Nowadays, consumers highly prefer furniture with better functionality, comfort and aesthetics as an essential part of home decor.
Market Trends:
The expanding real estate and hospitality industries represent the primary factors driving the global furniture market. Besides this, there has been a growing demand for space-saving furniture due to the rising number of nuclear households. Additionally, the adoption of new-age interactive and flipped classroom models has escalated the demand for portable and versatile furniture from the education sector. Furthermore, the introduction of several product variants like sustainable furniture due to increasing environmental concerns and ergonomic furniture to prevent posture and health problems are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging e-commerce sector, elevating incomes, improving living standards, and changing lifestyles, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Breakup by Material:
Metal
Wood
Plastic
Glass
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Commercial
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Durham Furniture Inc.
Haworth Inc. (Haworth International Ltd.)
Heritage Home Group LLC
HNI Corporation
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Interogo Foundation)
Kimball International Inc.
Kohler Co.
Masco Corporation
Okamura Corporation
Steelcase Inc.
Stickley Furniture Inc.
