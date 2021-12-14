Ready To Drink Beverages Are Boosting The Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Industry

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the flavoring syrup and concentrate market in the forecast period. RTD’s are single-use packaged beverages that are ready for immediate consumption at the time of purchase. Some of the popular ready to drink beverage types include cocktails, alcoholic drinks, tea, coffee. Introduction of new flavors, ease of carrying, and convenience are expected to lead to increased consumption thereby driving the demand for flavoring syrups and concentrates used for manufacturing them.

The global flavoring syrup and concentrate market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to nearly to reach $240.62 billion in 2023.

Syrup and concentrate manufacturers are increasingly offering products made with natural and organic ingredients. Innovative flavored products with enhanced nutritional value with natural and organic ingredients are attracting consumers with health consciousness. Canadian Organic Maple Co. Ltd, Hamel Maple Syrup and Hoover`s Maple Syrup are some of the companies that have introduced organic syrups.

Major players covered in the global flavoring syrup and concentrate industry are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Kerry Group plc, The Hershey Company, Golden State Foods, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (ADM).

TBRC’s global flavoring syrup and concentrate market report is segmented by type into syrups, molasses, sweet spreads, jam, jellies, preservatives, savory spreads, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by application into beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, bakery, by flavors into fruit, chocolate, vanilla, coffee, herbs & seasonings, others.

Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market - By Type (Savory Spreads, Syrups, Sweet Spreads, Jam, Jellies, Preservatives, Molasses), By Application (Individuals, Beverages, Bakery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Confectionery, Other Industries), By Flavors (Fruit, Chocolate, Coffee, Vanilla, Herbs & Seasonings, Other Flavors), By Distribution Channel (Restaurants And Other Food Service Providers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food And Beverage Stores, E-Commerce, Other Channels), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides flavoring syrup and concentrate market overview, forecast flavoring syrup and concentrate market size and growth for the whole market, flavoring syrup and concentrate market segments, and geographies, flavoring syrup and concentrate market trends, flavoring syrup and concentrate market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

