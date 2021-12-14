VR And AR Technologies Are Gaining Popularity In The Autonomous Cars Market

Autonomous Cars Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Cars Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by autonomous car manufacturing companies for faster creation of physical prototypes and reduce manufacturing defects. Virtual reality is use of computer technology to create a computer stimulated experience and augmented reality is real environment objects supplemented with computer-generated information through sensory inputs. These technologies benefit the manufacturing process by reducing rework, increasing quality, lower labor costs, meet timelines, improving safety, streamline collaboration, design analysis approach, improve accuracy, aid in project management and presentation of product plans. Major transportation manufacturing companies utilizing AR and VR technologies are. Toyota Motor, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Autonomous car manufacturers are increasingly investing in cyber security to ensure the safety of the passenger. Cyber security is a real issue for autonomous cars as they are fully controlled through an online network, and therefore susceptible to hackers. Hackers can disable the brakes or steering of an autonomous vehicle, increase the speed of the car, shut down the powertrain, or manipulate other on-board systems through denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) and therefore autonomous cars manufactures are now focusing on the cyber security level of their cars. Cyber security provides safe networks for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication protocols and allows driverless vehicles to respond to emerging security threats.

The global autonomous cars market size is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 ad reach $1.19 trillion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $1.64 trillion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.4%, and $3.19 trillion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players covered in the global autonomous cars industry are Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG.

TBRC’s global autonomous cars market report is segmented by product type into semi-autonomous vehicles, fully-autonomous vehicles, by application into civil, robo taxi, ride hail, ride share, others, by type into battery electric vehicle (BEV), internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).

Autonomous Cars Market - By Product Type (Semi-Autonomous Cars, Fully-Autonomous Cars), By Application (Civil, Offline Taxes, Robo-Taxes, Ride Hailing And Ride Sharing Taxes), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous cars market overview, autonomous cars market forecast, autonomous cars market size and growth for the whole market, autonomous cars market segments, and geographies, autonomous cars market trends, autonomous cars market drivers, autonomous cars market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

