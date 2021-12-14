Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Is Being Driven By Health-Conscious Consumers

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Immunity Boosting Food Products Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the awareness of health and fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers are expected to drive the market for immunity boosting food products during the forecast period. Consumers are moving towards maintaining a good health through various diets, thereby increasing their immune system. This shift is mainly because of the rise in sedentary jobs and stressful lifestyles which are the major causes of diseases resulting low immune system. As a result of a balanced diet, and good immune power many consumers are preferring immunity boosting food products that offer multiple nutrients, thereby driving the market for immunity boosting food products during forecast period.

Instant immunity booster products are increasingly being used to boost immune function, which is used under stress in the modern world. For instance, in January 2020, in the USA, ZAND launched its first rapid immune-boosting product, Immune Fast. This supplement claims to deliver clinically-supported immune support within two hours.

The global immunity boosting food products market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to nearly to reach $1.06 trillion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to nearly $ 1.22 trillion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $1.71 trillion by 2030.

Major players covered in the global immunity boosting food products industry are Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Dole Food Company, Inc., Olam International.

TBRC’s global immunity boosting food products market report is segmented by product type into herbs & spices, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, dairy-based products, probiotics and prebiotics, others, by form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, others, by distribution channel into store-based, non-store-based.

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market - By Type Of Product (Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy-Based Products, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Food Supplements), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Fresh Food, Chilled/Frozen, Canned, Dried Food), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides immunity boosting food products market overview, forecast immunity boosting food products market size and growth for the whole market, immunity boosting food products market segments, and geographies, immunity boosting food products market trends, immunity boosting food products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

