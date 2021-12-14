Chlorine Dioxide Market Report 2022-27: Trends, Scope, Demand, Outlook and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global chlorine dioxide market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2021
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Chlorine Dioxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global chlorine dioxide market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) refers to a small and volatile chemical compound consisting of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. It is a yellowish-brown gas with an unpleasant odor and exists as a free radical in dilute solutions. Chlorine dioxide is generally produced from sodium chlorite and sodium chlorate. It is widely used in poultry processing, disinfecting drinking water, washing vegetables and fruits, etc. Chlorine dioxide is also a selective oxidizer and can control microorganisms in water at very low dosages. It finds several applications across numerous industries, such as healthcare, paper processing, oil and gas, food and beverage (F&B), etc.
Market Trends:
The growing demand for industrial water treatment systems across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the chlorine dioxide market. In addition to this, the increasing requirement for ClO2 to wash various meat products, including chicken and seafood, owing to its antimicrobial properties, is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread product utilization in the pulp and paper industry is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the expanding usage of biocide technologies for safety interlocks is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand for ClO2 in the F&B industry to reduce spoilage is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the rising product usage to sterilize medical and laboratory equipment is expected to fuel the chlorine dioxide market in the coming years.
Breakup by Type:
Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
Breakup by Method:
Electrolytic Method
Chemical Method
Breakup by Application:
Industrial Water Treatment
Pulp and Paper Processing
Oil and Gas
Medical
Food and Beverages
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Accepta LLC
AquaPulse Systems
CDG Environmental LLC
Ecolab Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Grundfos Pumps Corporation
Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH
ProMinent GmbH
Sabre Technologies LLC
Tecme Srl
Vasu Chemicals LLP.
