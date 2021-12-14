Plant-based Beverages Market expected to reach US$ 474,666.1 million by the end of 2028
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based beverages market size is expected to reach US$ 474,666.1 million by the end of 2028. Rising focus on health and wellness is giving impetus to the market, finds Future Market Insights in a report, titled “Plant-Based Beverages Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.” According to the report, the market was valued at US$ 247,848.8 million in 2018. Between 2018 and 2028, the market is expected to report a CAGR of 6.7% CAGR. As leading companies focus on diversifying their product portfolio, consumers are likely to get spoilt with choices. This in turn would favour the market’s expansion over the course of the report’s forecast period.
The report offers a comprehensive market overview, covering chief growth drivers, restraints, prevailing trends, and opportunities. It discovers scope for expansion of key players. The report is therefore intended to keep stakeholders abreast of the latest information and prevailing dynamics of the global plant-based beverages market.
Get more Insights Analysis on this Plant-based Beverages Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4641
“Consumers around the world are increasingly adopting plant-based and restrictive diet, including plant-based beverages. The rising prevalence of food allergies, lactose intolerance, and other conditions is driving diets Paleo diet, flexitarian diets, and others,” said a leading FMI analyst.
Rising Awareness Pertaining to Health and Wellness among Consumers to Aid Growth
Concerns among consumers pertaining to food safety have skyrocketed. Recent incidents of food recalls and health hazards caused due to chemical additives used in food products have caused damage to consumer trust. However, manufacturers of the plant-based beverages are likely to gain against this backdrop. There is an evident rise in demand for foods and beverages derived from natural sources. In addition to this, economic uptick and increasing consumer spending on premium brands are aiding the expansion of the plant-based beverages market.
High Cost of Processing May Hinder Growth
On the downside, the cost incurred on processing plant-based beverages may hamper their sales average. Critics note that large investment in processing is particularly valid in case of plant-based dairy alternatives, because they often need oil, fats, and added nutrients in large quantities to replicate their taste of their animal-based counterparts. However, this limitation can be mitigated if manufacturers discover ways of limiting the resources and money spent on processing.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4641
Some of the key takeaways from the market study are:
• The plant based beverages market is broadly classified under dairy alternatives, RTD drinks, and plant-based juices. Of these, dairy alternatives segment is expected to emerge as the most lucrative one.
• The rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers is one of the chief drivers of this segment. In addition to this, the demand for healthy, nutritious, and tasty beverages will push demand in the plant-based beverages market.
• On the basis of nature, the market is split between organic and conventional. Among the course of the forecast period, the organic plant-based beverages category is likely to surpass conventional plant-based beverages segment to emerge as the most attractive category.
• Regionally, North America, Western Europe, and APEJ constituted the dominant share in the plant-based beverages market. In the coming years, APEJ is expected to emerge as one of the most attractive market for plant-based beverages.
• The rising disposable income and per-capita expenditure of consumers will support the expansion of the plant-based beverages market in Asia Pacific.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading players operating in the plant-based beverages market are The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Califia Farms LP, Good Karma Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, Ripple Foods, PBC, Koia, and Harmless Harvest Inc.
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4641
As a result of increasing competition, plant-based beverage manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving sourcing process. Their expansion strategies are further aided by agreements between them and local players across emerging market. These companies are particularly focusing on catering to changing consumer preference across various applications.
• For instance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. entered into an agreement with Rosetto Foods in 2017 to establish a joint venture. Through this, the company intended to expand its product portfolio.
• In 2018 The Coca-Cola Company acquired Unilever’s AdeS plant-based beverage business to expand its portfolio consisting of functional drinks.
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Mr. Debashish Roy
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-beverages-market
Debashish Roy
The report offers a comprehensive market overview, covering chief growth drivers, restraints, prevailing trends, and opportunities. It discovers scope for expansion of key players. The report is therefore intended to keep stakeholders abreast of the latest information and prevailing dynamics of the global plant-based beverages market.
Get more Insights Analysis on this Plant-based Beverages Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4641
“Consumers around the world are increasingly adopting plant-based and restrictive diet, including plant-based beverages. The rising prevalence of food allergies, lactose intolerance, and other conditions is driving diets Paleo diet, flexitarian diets, and others,” said a leading FMI analyst.
Rising Awareness Pertaining to Health and Wellness among Consumers to Aid Growth
Concerns among consumers pertaining to food safety have skyrocketed. Recent incidents of food recalls and health hazards caused due to chemical additives used in food products have caused damage to consumer trust. However, manufacturers of the plant-based beverages are likely to gain against this backdrop. There is an evident rise in demand for foods and beverages derived from natural sources. In addition to this, economic uptick and increasing consumer spending on premium brands are aiding the expansion of the plant-based beverages market.
High Cost of Processing May Hinder Growth
On the downside, the cost incurred on processing plant-based beverages may hamper their sales average. Critics note that large investment in processing is particularly valid in case of plant-based dairy alternatives, because they often need oil, fats, and added nutrients in large quantities to replicate their taste of their animal-based counterparts. However, this limitation can be mitigated if manufacturers discover ways of limiting the resources and money spent on processing.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4641
Some of the key takeaways from the market study are:
• The plant based beverages market is broadly classified under dairy alternatives, RTD drinks, and plant-based juices. Of these, dairy alternatives segment is expected to emerge as the most lucrative one.
• The rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers is one of the chief drivers of this segment. In addition to this, the demand for healthy, nutritious, and tasty beverages will push demand in the plant-based beverages market.
• On the basis of nature, the market is split between organic and conventional. Among the course of the forecast period, the organic plant-based beverages category is likely to surpass conventional plant-based beverages segment to emerge as the most attractive category.
• Regionally, North America, Western Europe, and APEJ constituted the dominant share in the plant-based beverages market. In the coming years, APEJ is expected to emerge as one of the most attractive market for plant-based beverages.
• The rising disposable income and per-capita expenditure of consumers will support the expansion of the plant-based beverages market in Asia Pacific.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading players operating in the plant-based beverages market are The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Califia Farms LP, Good Karma Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Company, Ripple Foods, PBC, Koia, and Harmless Harvest Inc.
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4641
As a result of increasing competition, plant-based beverage manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving sourcing process. Their expansion strategies are further aided by agreements between them and local players across emerging market. These companies are particularly focusing on catering to changing consumer preference across various applications.
• For instance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. entered into an agreement with Rosetto Foods in 2017 to establish a joint venture. Through this, the company intended to expand its product portfolio.
• In 2018 The Coca-Cola Company acquired Unilever’s AdeS plant-based beverage business to expand its portfolio consisting of functional drinks.
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Mr. Debashish Roy
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-beverages-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here