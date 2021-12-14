Fructose Market is Generating Revenue of 6.54 Billion by 2027, at CAGR 5.4% Growth Rate

Fructose Market

The report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, & provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments to 2027

Increasing demand for solid form of fructose contents in the final product formulations coupled with high investments in R&D of fructose are fueling the market growth” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others. The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level. A rise in consumer demand for simple sugar or low-calorie content in beverages and dietary supplements has been a high propellant factor for this market.

Download A Sample Copy Of The Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2626

Consuming as little as fifty grams of dietary fructose supplements over a 10 hour period helps increase the blood pressure, fat weight gain, blood triglycerides, reduce insulin binding & insulin sensitivity, and others. Dietary supplements sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

High fructose starch syrup (HFSS) is the liquid mixture of dextrose and more than 40% of fructose. This is generally refined from corn or potato starches. The high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is mostly used in the end-use verticals with a fructose level of 40-45% in the final products. The HFSS is expected to dominate the overall fructose market in the forecast period.

Get Discount on the Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2626

The European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand in the sugar-free sweet food contents and low sugar energy drinks & other beverages, is accounted to retain a superior position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.2% during the forecast period.

Key participants include The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dulcette Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bell Chem Corp, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Galam, Cargill, Incorporated, Atlantic Chemicals & Trading GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fructose market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Solid

• Liquid

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• High Fructose Starch Syrup

• Crystalline Fructose

• Commercial Sweetener

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Beverages

• Food Test Enhancer

• Dietary Supplements

• Dairy & Bakery Items

• Processed Foods

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2626

Key questions answered by the report

• What is the estimated value of the Fructose market?

• Who are the leading participants in the Fructose sector?

• Which factors are expected to restrain the progress of the sector?

• Which are the key trends observed in the historical analysis of the Fructose industry?

• What are the growth prospects existing in the industry?

Source: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-fructose-market

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data:

Specialty Yeast Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/19/1918184/0/en/Specialty-Yeast-Market-To-Reach-USD-4318-3-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Food Waste Management Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/26/1921411/0/en/Food-Waste-Management-Market-To-Reach-USD-52195-6-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Frozen Food Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/30/1922761/0/en/Frozen-Food-Market-To-Reach-USD-366-3-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Brewery Equipment Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/01/1923188/0/en/Brewery-Equipment-Market-To-Reach-USD-25-11-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html