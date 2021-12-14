Potassium Sorbate Market Size, Share, Key Players Profile and Industry Analysis by 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for potassium sorbate in online retails especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of potassium sorbate, are fueling the market growth.

The Global Potassium Sorbate Market is forecast to reach USD 373.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium Sorbate or (K-Sorbate) is an odorless partly hygroscopic crystalline common potassium salt of sorbic acid, which is manufactured by complete neutralization of sorbic acid with a high purity potassium carbonate or potassium bicarbonate and subsequent crystallization. Potassium sorbate is approved by the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as a safe food additive with a distinctive E-Number of E202. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for potassium sorbates in food preserving applications as a fungistatic agent. Continuous expansion of the food & beverage industries has directly influenced the growth of potassium sorbate as this chemical is utilized in food-grade applications such as fruits & vegetables, pickles, fruit juices, dairy products, syrups, jams, sauerkraut, and dried fruits, to name a few and also in pharmaceutical & alcoholic beverages.

The latest industry analysis report offers in-depth information regarding the key segments and sub-segments of the global Potassium Sorbate industry and emphasizes the current pandemic situation that has significantly disrupted the industry’s growth trend. Key dynamics impacting the market growth include drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, emerging market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The report further highlights some major challenges, imminent risks and threats, and stringent government policies and regulations that are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Potassium Sorbate Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market in North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of potassium sorbate in food preservatives and cosmetics. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include APAC Chemical Corporation, Sorbic International PLC, Celanese Corporation, Wanglong Chemicals, Parchem, Jinneng Science & Technology Co. Ltd., FBC Industries Inc., Independent Chemical Information Service, Lubon Industry Co. Ltd., and Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Potassium sorbate is used as food preservatives for its antimicrobial properties, which protects the food product from growing any fungi that can potentially spoil the quality and smell of the food. Potassium Sorbate acidulant increases the shelf-life of the food. The food & beverage items sub-segment had the highest market and grew with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing sales channel. Online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

The European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 15.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The Netherlands holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for potassium sorbate fungistatic agents & antifoulants, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 4.5% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global potassium sorbate market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Fungistatic Agent

Antifoulants

Buffering Agent

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage Items

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

