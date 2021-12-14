Printing Toners Market Suppliers, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

Printing Toners Market Size – USD 4.09 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Printing Toners Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Due to their cost-effectiveness and decreased wastage, rising customer desires to print toners are also projected to expand the demand over the forecast era. Increasing demands for packaging in pharmaceutical, clothing, electronic devices, food and beverages have contributed to a growth in folding carton printing which is also anticipated to push the markets. It is expected that widespread usage of printing toners in printing catalogs, bookmarks, banners, brochures, and manuals would fuel the demand over the forecast era. Increasing demand for multi-use printers with tailor-made capabilities is projected to propel the industry over the coming years. Digitalization has enhanced printing methods to make them more productive and is thus projected to push the demand over the projected period. Due to their high-quality efficiency, the production of ink formulations is also expected to meet product demand over the forecast era.

Printing toners, however, face complex environmental hazards, so stringent environmental security laws are likely to hamper the demand throughout the forecast era. Furthermore, emerging industrial technologies, paper-saving approaches, and increasing electronic sales are expected to impede the need for printing toners. Long-term exposure to printing toners may result in adverse health consequences, such as issues with inhalation, which may inhibit demand development across the projected era.

Toner is a film used in laser printers and copiers. In the past, oil, iron oxide, and sugar formed this film. To improve the quality of prints, the composition of the powder is changed to carbon with melted polymer. Particles from the toner are dissolved by fuser heat and then attached to the page.

The following are the key industry participants:

Brother International Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Citizen Inc., Epson, IMEX Co. Ltd., American TonerServ Corp, Lexmark, ACM Technologies, Konica Minolta, and Canon Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on the production technology, the chemically prepared toner generated a revenue of USD 01.96 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period, owing to the demand for the selling of chemically treated toner compatible printers.

The styrene-acrylic material expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecasted period, as they they are less costly and have better wax dispersion.

The color application is among the major contributor to the Printing Toners Market. The packaging industry of the North America region is among the major shareholder of the market and held around 41.9% of the market in the year 2019, due to its elegant laptop publishing, folding cartons printing, industrial printing, making it desirable for a broad spectrum of applications.

The North America dominated the market for Printing Toners in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 36.6% of the market, followed by Asia Pacific, which contains around 27.5% market in the year 2019.

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

Production Technology Outlook :

Conventional Toner

Chemically Prepared Toner

Raw Material Outlook:

Polyester

Styrene-acrylic

Application Outlook:

Monochrome

Color

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

