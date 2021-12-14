Protein Labeling Market Size, Growth, Statistics & Forecast Research Report 2021-2030

The emerging trends in protein labeling such as emergence of more specific labels with higher affinity and binding properties, bioorthogonal labeling

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Protein Labeling Market by Labeling Method (In Vitro, In Vivo and Bioorthogonal Labeling), Application (Mass Spectrometry, Immunological Techniques, and Protein Microarray), Product Type (Kits, Reagents and Services), and End Users (Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The emerging trends in protein labeling such as emergence of more specific labels with higher affinity and binding properties, bioorthogonal labeling, and customized label designing would fuel the global protein labeling market growth. Such advanced labels help in better marking, identification, separation, and quantification of proteins

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key developmental strategies adopted by leading market players are product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. The prominent market players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Protein labeling technique is a secondary research tool for proteomic analysis, and is used for research and diagnostic purposes in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries. Moreover, with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases is on the rise. Consequently, the demand for such techniques is anticipated to increase. Alternatively, lack of skilled professionals, limited applications of protein labeling products along with high costs of reagents, kits, and other protein labeling services are the key factors that could impede the market growth.

Key findings of the Protein Labeling Market Study:

Nanoparticle labeling segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4%, among in vitro labeling.

Fluorescence Microscopy segment will exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% in LAMEA region.

Research laboratories segment holds two-thirds of the share in the end-user protein labeling market.

Photoreactive labeling segment for in vivo protein labeling is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2021 to 2028.

Mexico was the smallest economy market in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% through 2028.

