Polymer Binders Market Trend, Growth Rate To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction Polymer Binders industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.

Polymer binders are generally used as mortars and are being increasingly used in buildings and other structures. They are generally used as protective coatings on concrete, reinforced concrete and sometimes on steel. Increasing global construction activities is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for architectural coatings and mortar. This is likely to immense potential for polymer binders over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent in the forecast period. Increasing construction activities in the U.S. is expected to stimulate the demand for polymer binders. The non-residential construction is expected to witness a significant increase in investment under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation. Apart from this, the technical textile industry in the region is also anticipated to witness a boost. Healthcare and automobile industry are a major consumer of technical textiles in the U.S. Increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with growing medical technology in fields such as implantable devices, bandaging and other medical devices would foster demand for the product in the coming years.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

BASF. DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Wacker, Taogosei, Synthomer, Dairen Chemical, and OMNOVA.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Vinyl Acetate is expected to account for a major share of the overall industry in the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in various end-use industries. For instance: The paper & board industry mainly in North America makes extensive use of vinyl acetate on account of benefits associated with the product such as a better brightness, and improved opacity, porosity, and stiffness. Apart from that, other benefits such as excellent pigment binding capacity and superior dust and oil & grease resistance is expected to foster the growth of the product.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period. Increasing demand of medical textiles in the region is a key factor affecting market growth. Key manufacturers in the region are keen on innovating and bringing out new products in the market. For instance: In 2018, Siren, a San Francisco-based health technology company unveiled developing Neurofabric. The Neurofabric is the first textile which has microsensors embedded directly into the fabric. For instance: he Siren Diabetic Sock and Foot Monitoring System would help in monitoring foot temperature so that diabetic patients can detect signs of inflammation, the precursor to diabetic foot ulcers.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Polymer Binders market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Polymer Binders market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Polymer Binders Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate

Latex

Others

Based on Application:

Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Carpets

Paper & Board

Construction Additives

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and its customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs and requirements.

