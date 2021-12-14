Boehmite Market Suppliers, Size, Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Boehmite Market Size – USD 160.3 Million in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 14.5%, Trends: Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries in electric & hybrid vehicles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Boehmite Market size is expected to reach USD 532.81 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of boehmite as a lithium ion battery separator, as a carrier material for catalytic converters, and in cement and glass production is a key factor expected to contribute to market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cement due to increasing construction activities globally is also expected to further contribute to revenue growth going ahead.

Boehmite is an aluminium oxide hydroxide mineral that is typically found in tropical laterites and bauxites on alumno-silicate bedrock. Dispersible boehmite are extensively used in applications such as binder for catalysis, as refractory materials, and sol-gel ceramics, among others. Boehmite alumina powders are now also used for surface coatings and as polymer additives. Application is boehmite in surface coatings offers increased thermal and chemical stability and improves quality and shelf life of the product. High-purity boehmite is white in colour but exhibits traces of yellow, green, brown, or red owing to impurities.

High temperature stability of boehmite has increased its usage in automotive and electronics sector as well in lithium-ion batteries. Increasing shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has led to a rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries which is in turn expected to fuel the revenue growth of the market. However, high costs associated with the processing of boehmite to make it suitable for use is a key factor expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Sasol, Nabaltec AG, CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOR Minerals, Silkem d.o.o., Osang Group Co., Ltd., DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A., Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co., Ltd., TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co., Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The water dispersible segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing application of water-soluble boehmites in ceramics, paints and coatings materials, polymer additives, and refractory materials, among others.

Li-ion battery separator segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing use of boehmite as lithum ion battery separator owing to its superior thermal stability and chemical stability. Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries owing to growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is further expected to contribute to the revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of electric vehicles, increasing number of construction and manufacturing activities due to availability of cost-effective raw materials and labor, and growing presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Market Insights:

The Boehmite market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Boehmite market operations and covers:

Product Type Outlook

Water Dispersible

Acid Dispersible High

Neutral To Alkaline Dispersible

Others

Application Outlook

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Thermoplastics

Coatings

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Boehmite market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Boehmite market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.

