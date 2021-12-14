Cortisone Market To Reach USD 1.54 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1.15 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Increasing cases of autoimmunity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cortisone market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The study covers drivers impacting the market growth, obstruction of the market and upcoming opportunities of the cortisone market. Cortisone is a naturally occurring glucocorticoid that reduces the body immune response. Cortisone is an inactive agent itself but get converted into an active metabolite hydrocortisone into liver. The glucocorticoid (cortisone) work through the glucocorticoid receptors, inhibiting molecules responsible for inflammation. Cortisone shots or an injection form of cortisone is used as an orexigenic to boost the appetite in cancer patients. Moreover, this steroid hormone is not considered as oncogenic, glucocorticoid inhibit the growth and the cell apoptosis in lymphoid system it is used as anti-cancer treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma. According to the estimation approximately in 2019 1,762,450 new cancer cases is expected to be diagnosed in the US, an estimation in observed approximately 74,200 new incidences of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 8,110 new incidences of Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to be encountered in the US. Lymphoma is a type of cancer which originates in lymph system and may spread to another lymph system.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2088

Cortisone acts as an anti-inflammatory; inflammation is a body’s defensive mechanism against foreign matter or antigen. Cortisone inhibit the inflammation causing chemical agents, and lowers the natural body immune system. Auto-immune diseases are rising worldwide. According to American Autoimmune Related Disease Association approximately 50 million people have been diagnosed with auto-immune disease and is expected to grow in future year. There has been approximate research funding of USD 888 million for auto-immune disease. Auto-immune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis shows sign of inflammation at the articulation, cortisone can be used to lower inflammation. Cortisone can be used in face acne problems, its cream formulation reduces the swelling and redness but it is not prescribed for acne officially as it does not kill the bacteria (an actual reason of acne causing), it only decreases the inflammation, but it is used in the combination with other treatment measure for acne. According to estimation of WHO approximately 30 million people suffer from sepsis every year globally. Sepsis is caused when body’s immune response is overactive and injure its own tissues. Hydrocortisone in combination with vitamin C and thiamine can be used for the treatment of sepsis shock and prevention of organ dysfunction and kidney injury.

Cortisone is applicable in allergic reactions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis. In such cases the respiratory track swells and produces extra muscle as a response of overactive immune system. Cortisone reduces the inflammation in the path. Cortisone is not recommended in specific circumstances such as insomnia, nausea, heartburn, muscle weakness, weakened wound healing mechanism, increased blood sugar and blood pressure. Cortisone tends to retain the body fluid and increases the body blood volume, increasing the blood pressure of an individual which can prove fatal in some cases.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Crown Pharmaceuticals, Aptalis Pharma Canada Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merit Pharmaceutical, Sandoz

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Cortisone market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• During 2019-2026, Cortisone market is expected to register a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 3.6% and 3.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

• The Rheumatoid Arthritis segment dominates the market as of 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing it to rise in auto-immunity and geriatric population across the globe reporting highest arthritic population

• The injection route for the administration of Cortisone (Cortisone shots) segment is forecasted to be the fastest growing market segment, estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.8%.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 4.3% of the global Cortisone market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high geriatric population, and high prevalence of target diseases in the region

• Technological advancements in the market such as iontophoresis (cortisone patches along with electrodes attached to it) approach the target and deliver anti-inflammatory activity in case of joint pain. This system is the only route for delivering cortisone in-depth of the subcutaneous layer of the skin and is beneficial in certain rural areas

• Slow rate of commercialization, reluctance toward the adoption of new treatment practices and launch of new product are among the key factors likely to hamper growth of the market

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cortisone-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cortisone market on the basis of formulation, route of administration, route of administration, application, patient use, and region:

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Tablet

• Injection

• Eye Ointment

• Eye Drop

• Cream and Ointment

• Enema

• Patch

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Rectal

• Ocular

• Topical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Cancer

• Back pain

• Bursitis

• Gout

• Osteoarthritis

• Psoriatic Arthritis

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Others

Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Adult

• Pediatric

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2088

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Cortisone market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2088

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Leishmaniasis Treatment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/04/1940485/0/en/Leishmaniasis-Treatment-Market-To-Reach-USD-206-5-Million-by-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Medical Imaging Systems Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/12/1945018/0/en/Medical-Imaging-Systems-Market-To-Reach-USD-36-97-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Sepsis Diagnostics Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/26/1952786/0/en/Sepsis-Diagnostics-Market-To-Reach-USD-772-1-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Teleradiology Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/10/1958289/0/en/Teleradiology-Market-To-Reach-USD-11-423-4-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Laboratory Filtration Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/16/1961072/0/en/Laboratory-Filtration-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-06-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

