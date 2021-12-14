Diazepam Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Advancements in the drug delivery methods, increasing investments for new product development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Diazepam Market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Diazepam is utilized to calm indications of anxiety and alcohol withdrawal. This medication is likewise utilized to treat certain seizure problems and help loosen up muscles or ease muscle spasm. It is a benzodiazepine, which is from the class of medications known as central nervous system (CNS) depressants, which are used for the purpose of slowing down the nervous system. However this medication is strictly available only at doctor’s prescription. It has applications in the management of anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasms (relaxant), insomnia, and other nervous system associated illnesses. It is also used for healing panic disorders, or as preoperative sedation and light anesthesia. Several clinical trials has been conducted to evaluate its potency & efficacy in pediatric, adult and geriatric population. The rising prevalence of anxiety disorder, insomnia, psychotic disorders and over consumption of alcohol are the primary factors that trigger the growth of this medication industry. However the increasing drug abuse incidences, stringent regulatory scenarios due to its tendency of people getting addictions and the side effects of diazepam will hamper the growth of diazepam market.

The most commonly used brand of diazepam is valium, which has received FDA approval for two formulations, 5mg/ml injection and 2, 5 and 10mg tablets. There are several other clinical trials of diazepam ongoing such as, for alcohol withdrawal using diazepam injectable solution, for treatment of febrile seizures, for low back pain, epilepsy associated sicknesses, and for some other illnesses associated with infertility, molar surgeries among others.

Anxiety disorders is one of the top mental health issues in Middle East countries, such as UAE. In a North American survey on mental disorders, it was revealed that one in five Americans has an undiagnosed anxiety disorder, making it one of the most common mental problems across the globe. Anxiety is also snowballing in different regions globally, due to work stress, social media and social gatherings. Anxiety and psychotic disorder are becoming common and there has been extensive research going on focusing on it.

The untapped potential of emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players involved in diazepam market. Moreover, the advancements in the field of therapeutics in order to intensify the accuracy and reliability is expected to boost the market growth during forecasting period. However, stringent regulations regarding approvals, side effects associated with diazepam treatment, withdrawal symptoms, drug-drug interactions, limited awareness about the disorder, lack of improved diagnosis, and technological advances and high research and development investment are the major factors restraining the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing investments on clinical trials for multiple applications of this drug, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, some improvements in the reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness about multiple uses, least side effects of this drug are among the key factors propelling the growth of Diazepam market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Diazepam market are:

Pfizer, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Roche, Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health, AbbVie, Mayne Pharma, and Vintage Pharms., collectively constituting a competitive market.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Diazepam market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The rectal gel type segment of form of medication is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Tablets remains the chief revenue generating segment in global Diazepam market.

• Prescription for mental disorders including depression, anxiety, insomnia, use of diazepam as a light anesthetic, use of diazepam by veterinarians on dogs to treat seizures, muscle relaxation and most importantly alcohol withdrawal, are among the key applications of diazepam contributing to the market growth.

• Diazepam may have some habit forming tendency in the body, hence is strictly suggested to take only as per the prescription of doctor. For muscle spasm, it is suggested to take 2-10 mg 3 or 4 times a day in adults. While in older adults it is prescribed generally to be taken between 2 to 2.5 mg strength, 1 or 2 times a day. The dose can be increased or decreased as well by the doctor as per the patient responds to the drug. In children above the age of 6 months a dose of 1 to 2.5 mg, 3 or 4 times per day is suggested.

• Numerous clinical trials are ongoing in its final stages to test the effects of diazepam on disorders other than currently known in the medical industry, such as for treating females patients with high tone pelvic floor dysfunction, behavioral emergency and acute agitation, efficacy and safety levels while using to treat Epilepsies, both partial and complex partial.

• Reduced costs and increased reliability of diazepam drugs has allowed this industry to flourish for research applications as well as healthcare applications such as clinical developments, and more improved products.

• North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Diazepam market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 376.4 million in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of awareness about mental disorders, state-of-art medications, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for mental disorder based medications, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about alcohol withdrawal treatment and medications, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Diazepam in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Diazepam market on the basis of form of medication, application, end user and region:

Form of Medication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Oral Solution

• Rectal Gel

• Injection

• Tablet

o 2 mg

o 5 mg

o 10mg

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Anxiety Disorders

• Alcohol Withdrawal

• Muscle Spasms

• Seizures

• Sedation

• Insomnia

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

• Geriatric

• Pediatric

• Adults

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

