Pretty Little Plant Co. Now Offering Heat Packs for Winter Shipping

An indoor nursery in Texas that provides one-on-one care, pampering, and attention to houseplants has a potentially plant-saving offer for winter shipping.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Texas A&M Today (https://today.tamu.edu/2021/02/19/arctic-conditions-deliver-frigid-blow-to-texas-agriculture/,), cold freezes the cells in a plant, causing damage and interrupts the pathways for nutrients and water to flow. That’s why representatives with Texas-based Pretty Little Plant Co. are proud to announce that it is now offering heat packs for winter shipping.

“We are offering a 72-hour heat pack to be included with shipped orders,” said Sarah Quinn, owner, and spokesperson for Pretty Little Plant Co. “This product is recommended if your daytime temperatures are below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Every fall, winter, and spring, many plants, according to Texas A&M Today, run the risk of injury caused by cold weather. Depending upon the plant species, damage can be caused by anything from a light, overnight frost to a prolonged period of freezing temperatures.

Quinn explained that the heat pack will be activated just before shipping. However, Quinn went on to note that heat packs are not guaranteed to work in temperatures below freezing.

“If you are unsure if you need a heat pack with your order, please send an email with your location to hello@prettylittleplantco.com and we can help advise,” Quinn said.

In addition to offering heat packs for winter shipping, Pretty Little Plant Co., is also now offering an in-person shopping experience. Quinn stressed that booking an appointment is ideal if you like to pick out your own plant or are the kind of person who has to let the plant ‘speak’ to you. We love sharing our plants with our customers.

Regarding how customers rate Pretty Little Plant Co., one customer identified as Brenda O. highly recommends the company.

“I’ve been a repeat customer and am a huge fan of Pretty Little Plant Co,” she revealed before adding, “They offer beautiful and healthy plants for great prices. Sarah (Quinn) is super easy to talk to and is always willing to help if there’s a specific plant you’re on the hunt for.”

But that’s not all. Customer Cienna K. agreed with Brenda’s sentiments noting, “I have purchased plants from Sarah (Quinn) several times, and I keep coming back. She always stocks plants to suit a wide range of budgets and from common plants to rare. She takes wonderful care of her inventory; it’s very obvious she is passionate about what she does. She is also a wealth of knowledge if you have plant care questions. You won’t regret supporting a small business and buying something from her.”

For more information, please visit https://www.prettylittleplantco.com/.

About Pretty Little Plant Co.

We started with the simple idea of sharing our love of houseplants with you! We are a small, home-based indoor nursery located in College Station, Texas. All of our plants receive one-on-one care, pampering, and attention while they wait to find their forever homes.

Contact Details:

979-401-3010

Hello (at) prettylittleplantco (dot) com