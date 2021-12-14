The tremendous loss of Vicente Fernández: The legacy he leaves behind.
Vicente Fernández left a huge legacy behind after his death on Dec 12, 2021
Nadie puede reemplazarte te, mi familia, mi sangre”UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of December 12, 2021, at 6:15 am we lost one of the greatest living legends and national treasures the world had to offer. Vicente Fernández died in his home state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico.
— Liana Mendoza
Plans for his funeral are to be held in his home on the ranch “Tres Potrillos” as will his remains, become a part of the land he loved so much.
Fernández is survived by his wife and his four children: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and daughter Alejandra Fernandez as well as his other blood relatives who continue on in the entertainment industry to date as he leaves his legacy and the path he carved for them behind.
He was known to his fans that mourn his death as “Chente” and the tributes in the honor of his memory have already begun. Multiple live streaming tributes are being held on youtube as they play the songs of the vast amount of records he released during his time with us.
Fans stop by to pay tribute with their loving comments. As an actor, he filmed over 35 movies and won three Latin Grammys. In 1998, Fernández received his very well-deserved star on the walk of fame. Our condolences go out to his family. Mr. Vicente “Chente” Fernández will be missed.
