Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,042 in the last 365 days.

The tremendous loss of Vicente Fernández: The legacy he leaves behind.

Vicente Fernández left a huge legacy behind after his death on Dec 12, 2021

Nadie puede reemplazarte te, mi familia, mi sangre”
— Liana Mendoza
UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of December 12, 2021, at 6:15 am we lost one of the greatest living legends and national treasures the world had to offer. Vicente Fernández died in his home state of Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Plans for his funeral are to be held in his home on the ranch “Tres Potrillos” as will his remains, become a part of the land he loved so much.

Fernández is survived by his wife and his four children: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and daughter Alejandra Fernandez as well as his other blood relatives who continue on in the entertainment industry to date as he leaves his legacy and the path he carved for them behind.

He was known to his fans that mourn his death as “Chente” and the tributes in the honor of his memory have already begun. Multiple live streaming tributes are being held on youtube as they play the songs of the vast amount of records he released during his time with us.

Fans stop by to pay tribute with their loving comments. As an actor, he filmed over 35 movies and won three Latin Grammys. In 1998, Fernández received his very well-deserved star on the walk of fame. Our condolences go out to his family. Mr. Vicente “Chente” Fernández will be missed.

Bruce Xavier
BruceXavier
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

The tremendous loss of Vicente Fernández: The legacy he leaves behind.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.