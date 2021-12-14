Gel Battery Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Opportunities

Gel Battery Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Gel Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

A battery is a valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery with a jellified electrolyte, wherein the sulfuric acid is mixed with fumed silica. These batteries have a longer lifespan as they reduce the rate of electrolyte evaporation and spillage. As a result, they are commonly used as an essential component in the production of cellphones, marine equipment, motorcycles and camcorders.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Gel Battery Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising demand for gel batteries in solar power systems. With an enhanced focus on sustainable development and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, this has provided an impetus to the market growth. Besides this, rising concerns about the detrimental environmental effects among the masses have contributed to the escalating adoption of gel batteries in e-bicycles and e-scooters. Owing to their longer lifespan and zero harmful environmental impact, they have gained widespread prominence among end users across the globe.

Gel Battery Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B.B. Battery, BSB Power Company Limited, C&D Technologies Inc., Canbat Technologies Inc., Exide Technologies, Exponential Power Inc., JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., Power-Sonic Corporation and Vision Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• 2V

• 6V

• 12V

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Application:

• Electric Mobility

• Energy Storage and Distribution

• Telecommunication

• Others

Breakup by Region

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

