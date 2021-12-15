TrailBlazer6, LLC Offers a Free HubSpot Audit for Early-Stage Startup Companies
As part of their 2022 initiative, TrailBlazer6 is offering a free HubSpot audit for early-stage startups that have HubSpot professional or enterprise tiers.
Revenue Operations (RevOps) is about iteration, and the only thing guaranteed is that you won't get it right the first time. Keep learning, keep iterating, and keep moving forward.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrailBlazer6, LLC is a Veteran Owned Revenue Operations (RevOps) Agency that is offering a free HubSpot audit for early-stage startup companies. The only stipulations is that the startup companies must be seed funded, A-round or B-round of funding. Additionally, the startup companies must have a professional or enterprise tier of HubSpot.
"Startup entrepreneurs are juggling multiple balls," says Orlando P. Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of TrailBlazer6, LLC. "With everything going on, startup entrepreneurs are always eyeing their runway and asking themselves if they will make to that next round of funding. As a HubSpot Solutions Partner, and after working with numerous early-stage startup companies, we have come to realize that most companies are not using the HubSpot platform to its fullest potential. While this audit will not solve every problem that a startup entrepreneur faces, it will give startup founders insights to some quick-wins."
A few items covered during the audit:
Interpret your website traffic.
Interpret lead conversion data.
Identify marketing automation gaps.
Share tactics for filling those gaps.
Uncover underutilized sales productivity tools.
Identify sales automation and workflow gaps.
Identify sales processes gaps.
Share tactics for filling those gaps.
About TrailBlazer6, LLC
TrailBlazer6, LLC is a Veteran Owned Revenue Operations (RevOps) Agency that focuses on helping early-stage startup companies build predictable revenue by aligning marketing, sales, and customer success operations. TrailBlazer6, LLC accomplishes this by focusing on data health, processes, reports and data insights, tech stacks, enablement, and planning.
