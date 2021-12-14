Tissue Banking Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

Tissue Banking Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Tissue Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market is expecting to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Tissue banking refers to collecting, processing, storing and preserving transplantable human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications. Tissues are essential for the proper functioning of the body as they are cellular intermediates between cells and organ. Tissue banking involves washing, radiation sterilization, freeze-drying, crypt-preservation, pasteurization and packaging of the tissues. The obtained samples are widely utilized for replacing damaged tissues and stimulating the healing and recovery of lost tissues in the body. They are also used for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, damaged heart muscles and healing skin from severe burns.

Tissue Banking Market Trends:

The global tissue banking market is primarily being driven by the rising geriatric population prone to chronic diseases that require intensive surgical interventions. Tissue banking is extensively used for the transplantation of tendons, bones, heart valves and skin. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of biobanking technology and the utilization of robotic sample handling solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies provide a large pool of high-quality samples that aid in enhancing the efficiency of tissue storing systems. Other factors, including the rising demand for cosmetic surgeries, along with the implementation of various government initiatives in the treatment of cell and tissue disorders, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Tissue Banking Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AMS Biotechnology, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Brooks Life Sciences Inc. (Brooks Automation Inc.), Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, PHC Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Sartorius AG, Taylor-Wharton, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VWR International LLC (Avantor Inc).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Equipment

o Cryopreservation Equipment

o Thawing Equipment

o Quality Control Equipment

o Others

• Media and Consumables

Breakup by Application:

• Therapeutics

• Medical Research

• Others

Breakup by Tissue Type:

• Cardiovascular Tissue

• Lung Tissue

• Kidney Tissue

• Pancreas Tissue

• Liver Tissue

• Eye Tissue

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

