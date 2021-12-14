New collaboration with the AAP and the EFP boosts quantity and quality of international dentistry content in SNOMED CT
SNOMED International is pleased to announce a new collaboration agreement with the American Academy of Periodontology and European Federation of PeriodontologyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNOMED International is pleased to announce a new collaboration agreement with the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) and the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP).
Effective as of October 1, 2021 for a five-year term, this collaboration emerged from the need identified by the SNOMED International Dentistry Clinical Reference Group (CRG) to update and augment the periodontology content in SNOMED CT. The Dentistry CRG provides advice and guidance to ensure that SNOMED CT dentistry content meets the needs of users globally and is implementable in Dentistry Information Systems.
To ensure periodontal content within SNOMED CT is in line with current practice, the Dentistry CRG advised incorporation of content from the Classification of Periodontal and Peri-Implant Diseases and Conditions, jointly published by the AAP and the EFP.
The collaboration, which is resulting in the addition of new and updated periodontal content in future releases of SNOMED CT International Edition, will also create mechanisms for maintaining and updating the content to reflect agreed-upon practice in this area of dentistry, and aligns with the Classification of Periodontal and Peri-Implant Diseases and Conditions.
In October 2023, the three participating organizations will determine future collaborative activities based on emerging global requirements.
“The success and overall utility of SNOMED CT depends on a host of partnerships and collaborative agreements such as this,” said SNOMED International CEO Don Sweete. “This particular agreement is key to enhancing the breadth and depth of dentistry-related clinical terminology, and will benefit dental patients, dentists and other stakeholders worldwide. It will also help us to avoid duplicating work already done while ensuring we are aligning with work and delivering content in line with current practice.”
“The AAP is an organization that prides itself on collaboration,” states AAP President, Christopher R. Richardson, DMD, MS. “The Academy’s mission is to ensure the quality of periodontal care in the United States and to also help people around the globe receive the best periodontal treatment possible. A critical component in accomplishing this goal is the sharing of knowledge. Co-creating the 2017 “Classification of Periodontal and Peri-Implant Diseases and Conditions," and subsequent dissemination and incorporation throughout the world, are major accomplishments and the AAP is proud to be part of the process.”
“The New Classification is the product of the World Workshop on the Classification of Periodontal and Peri-implant Diseases and Conditions, organised jointly in 2017 by the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) and the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP). This agreement represents another important step to create a consensus knowledge base for a new classification to be promoted globally”, says Lior Shapira, president of the EFP.
“Periodontitis affects 45-50% of the world population and increases in prevalence with age, with severe periodontitis impacting 11% of people. The majority of periodontal diseases are totally preventable with excellent oral hygiene. We need to raise awareness of gum disease with oral healthcare professions and the public to ideally prevent it or if present treat early”, emphasizes Nicola West, secretary general of the EFP.
“The 2017 World Workshop Classification system for periodontal and peri-implant diseases and conditions was developed in order to accommodate advances in knowledge derived from both biological and clinical research, importantly defining clinical health for the first time. This new classification is a game changer for oral healthcare professionals to manage better their patients”.
About the AAP
The American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) represents nearly 8,000 periodontists—specialists in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of inflammatory diseases affecting the gums and supporting structures of the teeth, and in the placement of dental implants. Periodontics is one of twelve dental specialties recognized by the American Dental Association.
About the EFP
The European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting awareness of periodontal science and the importance of gum health. Its guiding vision is “Periodontal health for a better life.” Founded in 1991, the EFP is a federation of 37 national periodontal societies that represents more than 16,000 periodontists, dentists, researchers and oral-health professionals from Europe and around the world. It pursues evidence-based science in periodontal and oral health, promoting events and campaigns aimed at both professionals and the public.
About SNOMED International
SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and develops SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language that represents groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. We are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services, to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation.
