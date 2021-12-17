Akash Brahmbhatt on 5 Alternatives To Holiday Cookies To Spread Cheer To Your Elderly With Dietary Restrictions
Diabetes And Other Health Conditions Don't Have To Mean Less Fun At The Holidays, Says Akash BrahmbhattHOUSTON, TX, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt notes that many families share their love for one another through the gift of sweet treats during the holiday season. If your elderly loved one has dietary restrictions due to heart concerns, diabetes, or other health conditions, it can be tough to figure out how to show that you care without food. Here, Akash Brahmbhatt shares ways you can include your loved one with dietary restrictions in on the holiday fun — without negatively affecting their health.
Enjoy A Classic Holiday Movie Together
Gather the family together for a holiday movie, no matter where your older loved one currently lives. Technology like Zoom and FaceTime makes it possible for you to all watch a movie together regardless of whether you're time zones apart or if your loved one is in a nursing home or assisted living facility. If you want to get together in person and your loved one is in a skilled nursing facility, Akash Brahmbhatt recommends reaching out to staff members to coordinate a space and time where your family and your elderly relative can get together and enjoy a holiday film.
Enjoy A Craft With Little Ones
Little ones love to decorate cookies, but they also love other activities that allow them to get messy and express their creativity. Bring relatives old and young together for crafts like creating holiday ornaments, making Christmas cards, and stringing popcorn for the tree. Ask your older relatives about their favorite handmade holiday traditions, recommends Akash Brahmbhatt. They may be able to share some new craft ideas that will spark the imaginations of little ones.
Go For A Walk Or Drive To Enjoy The Holiday Lights
If your loved one is able to go for a walk, ask them if they'd like to join you for a stroll around the neighborhood to check out some of the holiday lights, recommends Akash Brahmbhatt. If they have limited mobility, going for a relaxing evening car ride may be a better option. If your loved one currently lives in a nursing home or assisted living care facility, talk with them about what would be the best time to get your loved one out and about to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays. Make light viewing an extra-special experience by listening to Christmas music as you drive and enjoying a hot cup of cinnamon or peppermint tea.
