Glioblastoma Pipeline Analysis | Clinical Trials Report 2021 by DelveInsight

There are approximately 150+ key companies developing Glioblastoma therapies. The companies with Glioblastoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage are Kintara Therapeutics, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Bio-Thera Solutions.

DelveInsight’s “Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Glioblastoma pipeline landscapes. It comprises Glioblastoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Glioblastoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Glioblastoma pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Glioblastoma Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Celgene Corporation, Myeloid Therapeutics, Genenta Science, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Apogenix, Oncoceutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kintara Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Oncotelic Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Accendatech, Pfizer, Curtana Pharmaceuticals, Crimson BioPharm, Hope Biosciences, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Glioblastoma treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Glioblastoma treatment scenario. The FDA has given ONC201 Fast Track Designation to treat adult recurrent H3 K27M-mutant high-grade glioma, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for treatment of H3 K27M-mutant glioma, and Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of glioblastoma and the treatment of malignant glioma.

to treat adult recurrent H3 K27M-mutant high-grade glioma, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for treatment of H3 K27M-mutant glioma, and Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of glioblastoma and the treatment of malignant glioma. In December 2021, Sapience Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation to its lead program investigating ST101 to treat recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted to its lead program investigating ST101 to treat recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). In December 2021, Kazia Therapeutics announced positive final data from a phase II clinical study of paxalisib as first-line therapy in patients with glioblastoma (NCT03522298). The results confirm the previously reported safety and efficacy profile with paxalisib in this high unmet need disease.

Glioblastoma, also known as Glioblastoma Multiforme, is a fast-growing glioma that develops from star-shaped glial cells (astrocytes) that supports the health of nerve cells in the brain.

Glioblastoma Emerging Drugs

ONC201: Oncoceutics

ONC201 is an orally administered small molecule dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist and caseinolytic protease (ClpP) agonist. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical trial for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma, and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected in 2021.

VAL-083: Kintara Therapeutics

VAL-083 is a first-in-class small molecule bifunctional alkylating agent that can cross the blood-brain barrier. The drug is indicated for treating chronic myeloid leukemia and lung cancer and in Phase III clinical studies for glioblastoma treatment.

Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics

Paxalisib (originally GDC-0084) was invented by Genentech, Inc (South San Francisco, CA), the most successful developer of new cancer medicines globally. Kazia entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Genentech in October 2016. It acts as an inhibitor of 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase, MTOR protein, and Proto-oncogene protein c-akt. It is currently in the Phase II/III stage of development for the treatment of glioblastoma.

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

VBI-1901 is a bivalent eVLP cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate that uses CMV as a foreign viral antigen approach to cancer treatment by expressing two highly-immunogenic CMV antigens – gB and pp65. It is currently in Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of glioblastoma.

VRN-01: Voronoi

VRN-01 is a first-in-class LRRK2 (Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2) inhibitor targeting glioblastoma. It is currently in the Phase I stage of development. VRN-01 showed good tolerability and drug properties in a Phase I trial in Korea.

Scope of Glioblastoma Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 150+ Key Players

Prominent Players:﻿ Celgene Corporation, Myeloid Therapeutics, Genenta Science, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Apogenix, Oncoceutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kintara Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Oncotelic Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Accendatech, Pfizer, Curtana Pharmaceuticals, Crimson BioPharm, Hope Biosciences , and many others.

, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 150+ Products

Phases:

· Glioblastoma Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Glioblastoma Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Glioblastoma Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Glioblastoma Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Endopeptidase Clp stimulants

· TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists

· BRD4 protein inhibitors

· Cell cycle inhibitors; DNA damage stimulants

· 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; MTOR protein inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors

· Immunostimulants

Molecule Types:

· Vaccine

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecule

· Gene therapy

· Recombinant proteins

Route of Administration:

· Intravenous

· Oral

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Glioblastoma Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Glioblastoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Glioblastoma?

How many Glioblastoma emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Glioblastoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Glioblastoma market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Glioblastoma?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Glioblastoma therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Glioblastoma?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Glioblastoma?

Table of Contents

1 Glioblastoma Report Introduction 2 Glioblastoma Executive Summary 3 Glioblastoma Overview 4 Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment 6 Glioblastoma Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Glioblastoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Glioblastoma Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Glioblastoma Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10 Glioblastoma Inactive Products 11 Glioblastoma Key Companies 12 Glioblastoma Key Products 13 Collaboration Assessment- Licensing/Partnering/ Funding 14 Glioblastoma Unmet Needs 15 Glioblastoma Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

