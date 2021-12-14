- MEDIA ADVISORY - Commissioner Donelon and Rep. Illg Host Hurricane Ida Town Hall Meeting in Jefferson Parish

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 10, 2021

What: Town Hall Meeting and Insurance Resource Center

When: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Parish Council Chambers, Joseph S. Yenni Building 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Jefferson, LA 70123

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Representative John Illg have partnered with other Jefferson Parish officials to host a town hall meeting and insurance resource center to help constituents affected by Hurricane Ida. LDI staff and other officials will provide information during the town hall meeting and then LDI Office of Consumer Advocacy staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide one-on-one assistance.

The town hall meeting and resource center are being coordinated by Commissioner Donelon, Rep. Illg, Rep. Debbie Villio, Rep. Joe Stagni, Sen. Kirk Talbot, and Jefferson Parish councilmen Dominick Impastato and Deano Bonano.

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance asks that all participating constituents bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings.

Check the LDI Event Calendar, Facebook (Louisiana Department of Insurance) and Twitter (@LAInsuranceDept) accounts for updates on insurance assistance in affected areas.

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.