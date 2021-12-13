Legislature’s judiciary heads oppose bar plans for non-attorney legal work

(Subscription required) The chairs of the judiciary committees in the California Legislature have written to the State Bar, criticizing a proposal that could allow non-lawyers to collect legal fees and own law firms. The letter from the two attorney-legislators also urged the bar to “focus on its core mission of protecting the public by correcting the delays and defects in the attorney discipline system.”
