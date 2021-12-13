Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,998 in the last 365 days.

9th Circuit nominees inch closer to jobs on U.S. appellate bench

(Subscription required) Nearly six years after she was first nominated for a seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh of San Jose is on the verge of getting the job. The U.S. Senate voted late Thursday to cut off debate on the nominations of Koh and Jennifer Sung, a member of the Oregon Employment Relations Board, to the 9th Circuit.

You just read:

9th Circuit nominees inch closer to jobs on U.S. appellate bench

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.