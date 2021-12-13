9th Circuit nominees inch closer to jobs on U.S. appellate bench

(Subscription required) Nearly six years after she was first nominated for a seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh of San Jose is on the verge of getting the job. The U.S. Senate voted late Thursday to cut off debate on the nominations of Koh and Jennifer Sung, a member of the Oregon Employment Relations Board, to the 9th Circuit.
