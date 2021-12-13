Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,998 in the last 365 days.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WASHINGTON TERRACE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: December 13, 2021

Washington Terrace, UT—The Weber County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Washington Terrace and Marriott-Slaterville, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Emilie Bean, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Washington Terrace,

• Darrin Johns, J.D., attorney at law, resident of North Ogden,

• Judge Bryan Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the Plains City Justice  Court, the Woods Cross Justice Court, the South Ogden Justice Court, and the  South Weber Justice Court, resident of Fruit Heights, and

• Judge Paul Olds, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the Riverdale City Justice  Court, resident of Pleasant View.

A comment period will be held through December 23, 2021. A final candidate will then be  selected by the Washington Terrace Mayor and the Marriott-Slaterville Mayor, Mayor Mark  Allen and Mayor Scott Van Leeuwen, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by  the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact  Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

###

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

JUDGES TO DETERMINE NEED FOR GRAND JURY – Kanab, Utah »

You just read:

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WASHINGTON TERRACE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.