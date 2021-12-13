The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. MST. There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

The meeting will be hosted at the Southwest Regional Office in Nampa, 15950 North Gate Blvd., and the public can listen to the meeting by visiting any Fish and Game regional office.

Meeting Agenda

1. Update on Chronic Wasting Disease

2. Update on State Petitions for Delisting of Grizzly Bears and Approval of Revision to 2016 Tri-State Memorandum of Agreement and 2016 Commission Proclamation regarding Greater Yellowstone Grizzly Bear (Action)

3. Executive Session

4. Intervention in Litigation and Participation in Administrative Process regarding Grizzly Bears (Action)

For more information on agenda items see the supporting materials on the Commission webpage.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).