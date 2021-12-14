More than $150,000 in overdue water and sewer bills of City of Benton Harbor families paid through federal assistance program Additional resources available to help with utility bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 13, 2021 CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that more than $150,000 in past due water bills of City of Benton Harbor residents have been paid through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Additional resources are still available to assist families in paying their utility bills.

Through a grant from MDHHS, Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency paid $151,953 to the City of Benton Harbor to bring the accounts of 237 eligible families current through the program. Residents should see updates on their water bills this month.

"The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is providing critical support to qualified Benton Harbor residents, so they are not forced to choose between paying for water services and other necessities," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "Additional resources are available to help families with their utility bills and I encourage them to seek assistance."

The federally funded LIHWAP assists households who have had their water disconnected or are facing disconnection by paying the full cost that will reconnect or prevent disconnection of service even if it includes costs other than water, such as trash, cable or internet. A LIHWAP payment will guarantee service for at least 90 days after receipt of payment and will cover reconnection fees when services have been disconnected.

To qualify for LIHWAP, account holders must:

Be a residential account.

Be in arrears or disconnect status.

Be under 150% Federal Poverty Limit and/or actively receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Food Assistance Program/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (FAP/SNAP), State Emergency Relief (SER) or Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI).

For the recent payment through LIWHAP, the City of Benton Harbor provided a list of customer accounts to MDHHS that were past due or in disconnect status for a data match to current benefit status to help determine eligibility and expediate the payment process. There are additional opportunities for residents who did qualify through this process to apply for the program by calling 211.

The State Emergency Relief program is also available to households having difficulties paying their water and wastewater bills.

For more information about how to apply for these programs and additional available resources, City of Benton Harbor residents should call 211.

Free bottled water continues to be provided by MDHHS and local, paid residents with 201,772 cases distributed to date. City of Benton Harbor residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

Community volunteers from the following organizations available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 14

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 15

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 16

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Dec. 18

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Dec. 19

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Dec. 20

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

There is no cost to City of Benton Harbor residents for lead service line replacement. To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online. Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

