Iowa DNR releases name of hunting incident fatality in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities have identified 37-year-old Nathan Allen Sharpnack, of Winterset, as the victim in a fatal hunting incident that occurred in Marion County on Saturday.  According to authorities, Sharpnack was participating in a deer drive on the Whitebreast Arm of Lake Red Rock with a large group of hunters when he was fatally struck in the torso.   

The investigation into the hunting related shooting is ongoing at this time.

An autopsy is pending on Sharpnack at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

