DNR investigates fatal hunting incident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – Iowa DNR conservation officers responded to a fatal hunting incident on Saturday, December 4, 2021 around 2:45 pm near Lake Red Rock in Marion County.

The incident happened at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area on the south of Lake Red Rock, north of Knoxville on 132nd Place. A hunter was fatally struck during a deer drive by a round believed to be fired from a member of a large hunting party.  

The investigation into the hunting related shooting is on-going at this time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assisting on the scene.

Hunters are reminded of the following safety tips:

  • Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
  • Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
  • Know your intended target and its surroundings.
  • Do not touch the trigger of the gun until you're ready to shoot.

