Phillip Island has Scenic Attractions and Boutique Local Businesses

We are Phillip Island helps locals and tourists alike to discover local businesses, community groups and tourist attractions to support the "shop local" mission.
Phillip Island, Australia- Phillip Island is renowned for its wild scenic beauty and attracts visitors from all over the country. Visitors can stay for a while, or explore The Island for day trips. This place has a lot to offer both thrill seekers and nature lovers from walking to diving and much more!
The island has a range of activities and scenic tourist locations to suit. One can hop on a helicopter for an airborne adventure or hire an island charter boat for a unique experience exploring the coastline. Try go karting for the ultimate karting experience and test your skills. The island boasts wonderful beaches, beautiful wild spaces, nurseries, farmgate produce, popular farmer’s markets, food and wine festivals, Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix and pelican feeding at San Remo. In short, Phillip Island has plenty of activities to suit everyone of all age groups.
Some of the most popular visitor attractions are The Penguin Parade, Churchill Island Heritage Farm, Koala Conservation Centre, The Nobbies Centre, and many more.
We Are Phillip Island focuses on supporting and promoting local businesses on the island so that both locals and tourists alike can discover the hidden gems of local businesses.
This online network was developed by Judi Pay who is passionate about supporting this close-knit community in encouraging tourists to visit the island and boosting local businesses. The online business directory is the ideal starting point to find local community groups, small businesses and activities related to Phillip Island.
For more information, visit https://wearephillipisland.com.au/ or contact Judi Pay at info@wearephillipisland.com.au, or by phone – 0477 998 510
We Are Phillip Island